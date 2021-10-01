Pfizer Booster Shots Now Available to All Eligible Groups

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott announced that starting today, many more Vermonters can now schedule and receive their Pfizer vaccine booster shots.

“We know vaccines are safe and effective, and these additional doses add even more protection. So, I encourage anyone who is eligible to register for your booster today,” said Governor Scott. “At the same time, we continue to urge those who have not yet gotten their first dose to get vaccinated. The data shows we are now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, friends and family, and to make sure we continue moving forward from the pandemic.”

In Vermont, you are now eligible to get a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine if you received your second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine six months ago or more, and

are age 65 or older, or

are age 18 or older with certain medical conditions that put you at high risk of getting severely ill with COVID-19, or

are age 18 or older and are more likely to be exposed to or spread COVID because of where you work, or

are age 18 or older and are Black, Indigenous or a person of color (BIPOC), or are age 18 or older and live with someone who is BIPOC.

As of Friday morning, more than 4,700 people have registered through the state system for their third dose. People are also able to get their shots at participating pharmacies and through their health care provider.

WHERE AND HOW TO GET YOUR BOOSTER SHOT

Getting your booster shot is free and easy! Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine for more information, and to find a location that offers the Pfizer vaccine near you.

To register through the Health Department website:

Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine

Click the “make an appointment” button.

Log in to your account. Have the information you need to log in ready.

If you are eligible by work or medical conditions, you may need to update your details in the registration system before making an appointment. Go to the Dependent/Household/Client tab and click the UPDATE DETAILS button.

Proceed with making your appointment.

If you have not previously been vaccinated through the state registration system, need assistance or speak a language other than English, call 855-722-7878.

You will not need to show proof that you’re eligible or have to be a Vermont resident, but please bring your vaccination card. You must have an appointment for the vaccine clinic.

Health officials are also reminding Vermonters that it’s time to get your annual flu vaccine, and that there is no waiting period between getting a COVID-19 booster and getting your flu shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective, and a booster dose gives your body extra protection. This is especially important as the world continues to face the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters have not yet been authorized by the CDC, and we will keep Vermonters up to date as we await guidance.

