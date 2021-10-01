CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Receipt of Conditional CSE Listing Approval
CoinAnalyst Corp. (formerly, Brandenburg Energy Corp.) (the “Company” or “CoinAnalyst”) is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has conditionally approved the listing of common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”) in connection with the Business Combination (as defined below). Listing of the Common Shares on the CSE is anticipated shortly but is subject to the Company fulfilling all listing requirements of the CSE. Subject to final approval, the Common Shares are anticipated to commence trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "COYX". The Company will provide an update once the CSE has issued a bulletin confirming the date on which trading on the CSE will commence.
Overview of the Business Combination
Pursuant to the business combination agreement (the ”Business Combination Agreement”) between the Company and Coin Analyst UG (“Coin Analyst UG”) dated August 6, 2021, the parties will complete a series of transactions (collectively, the "Business Combination") whereby, among other things, the Company shall incorporate four wholly-owned subsidiaries, complete two three-cornered amalgamations, and existing shareholders of CoinAnalyst will exchange their shareholdings for common shares of the Resulting Issuer. The non-diluted, pro forma ownership of the Resulting Issuer is expected to be approximately 73.8% former CoinAnalyst shareholders and 26.2% former Company shareholders, inclusive of the subscribers to the non-brokered private placement offering of subscription receipts and the non-brokered private placement of units through the Company’s subsidiary (collectively, the “Private Placements”), as announced in the Company’s news release dated June 14, 2021 and April 15, 2021, respectively.
For further information with respect to the Business Combination and the business of the Company, please refer to the listing statement (the “Listing Statement”) of the Company, which will be filed under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Further Information
For further information, please contact:
Aaron Meckler, CEO
CoinAnalyst Corp.
Telephone: 647-502-3558
Email: aaron@amukacapital.com
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities to be issued in connection with the Private Placements have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the timing of the commencement of trading of the Common Shares on the CSE and the business and operations of the Company and Coin Analyst UG. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and Coin Analyst UG and the completion of the Business Combination. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the state of the regulatory environment, and the delay or failure to receive final CSE approval.
Please refer to the Listing Statement for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
