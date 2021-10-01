Europe Online Fashion Market (Apparel and Footwear) Trends, Demands, Key Players, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Online Fashion Market is forecasted to reach US$149.34 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 10% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025. Growth in the Europe online fashion market was supported by factors rising internet users, increasing urban population, rising mobile web traffic, high adoption rate of e-commerce over retail outlets and snowballing social media users. However, the market growth would be challenged by difficulty to retain customers and environmental impact & human rights violations.
The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like personalization, multi-channel demands immersion through social media and involvement of artificial intelligence. The Europe online fashion market by type can be segmented into the following segments: apparel and footwear. In 2020, the dominant share of Europe online fashion market was held by apparel, followed by footwear.
The Europe online fashion market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North and Western Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. In 2020, the dominant share of market was held by North and Western Europe, followed by Southern Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. Further, the Central Europe online fashion market can be segmented as follows: Poland, Romania, Czechia, and Hungary. In 2020, dominant share of the Central Europe online fashion market was held by Poland, followed by Romania, Czechia, and Hungary.
Scope of the report:
• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Europe online fashion market with potential impact of COVID-19.
• The major regional markets (North and Western Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe) have been analyzed.
• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zalando, Inditex, Amazon, Asos, H&M, and Next) are also presented in detail.
Key Target Audience:
• Apparel and Footwear Manufacturers
• Raw Material Providers
• End Users (Consumers)
• Investment Banks
• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Table of Contents:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Online Shopping
1.1.1 Online Shopping- Introduction
1.1.2 History
1.2 E-Commerce
1.2.1 Types of E- Commerce
1.2.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of E-commerce
2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy
2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Industries
2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Fashion
3. Market Analysis
3.1 Europe Online Fashion Market by Value
3.2 Europe Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Europe Online Fashion Market by Segment
3.3.1 Europe Online Apparel Market by Value
3.3.2 Europe Online Apparel Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Europe Online Footwear Market by Value
3.3.4 Europe Online Footwear Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Europe Online Fashion Market by Region
4. Regional Market
4.1 North and Western Europe
4.1.1 North and Western Europe Online Fashion Market by Value
4.1.2 North and Western Europe Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value
4.1.3 North and Western Europe Online Fashion Market by Segment
4.1.4 North and Western Europe Online Fashion Segment Market Forecast by Value
4.2 Southern Europe
4.2.1 Southern Europe Online Fashion Market by Value
4.2.2 Southern Europe Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value
4.2.3 Southern Europe Online Fashion Market by Segment
4.2.4 Southern Europe Online Fashion Market Segment Forecast by Value
4.3 Eastern Europe
4.3.1 Eastern Europe Online Fashion Market by Value
4.3.2 Eastern Europe Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value
4.3.3 Eastern Europe Online Fashion Market by Segment
4.4.4 Eastern Europe Online Fashion Market Segment Forecast by Value
4.4 Central Europe
4.4.1 Central Europe Online Fashion Market by Value
4.4.2 Central Europe Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value
4.4.3 Central Europe Online Fashion Market by Segment
4.4.4 Central Europe Online Fashion Market Segment Forecast by Value
4.4.5 Poland Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value
4.4.6 Poland Online Fashion Market by Segment
4.4.7 Poland Online Fashion Market Segment Forecast by Value
4.4.8 Romania Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value
4.4.9 Romania Online Fashion Market by Segment
4.4.10 Romania Online Fashion Market Segment Forecast by Value
4.4.11 Czechia Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value
4.4.12 Czechia Online Fashion Market by Segment
4.4.13 Czechia Online Fashion Market Segment Forecast by Value
4.4.14 Hungary Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value
4.4.15 Hungary Online Fashion Market by Segment
4.4.16 Hungary Online Fashion Market Segment Forecast by Value
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Internet Users
5.1.2 Mounting Urban Population
5.1.3 Increasing Mobile Web Traffic
5.1.4 Adopting E-commerce over Retail Stores
5.1.5 Increasing Social Media Users
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Personalization
5.2.2 Multi-Channel Demands Immersion through Social Media
5.2.3 Technological Innovations
5.2.4 Involvement of Artificial Intelligence
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Difficult to Retain Customers
5.3.2 Environmental Impact & Human Rights Violations
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Europe Market
6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players
7. Company Profiles
7.1 Zalando
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategies
7.2 Inditex
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Financial Overview
7.2.3 Business Strategies
7.3 H&M
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.3.2 Financial Overview
7.3.3 Business Strategies
7.4 Next
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.4.2 Financial Overview
7.4.3 Business Strategies
7.5 Amazon
7.5.1 Business Overview
7.5.2 Financial Overview
7.5.3 Business Strategies
7.6 Asos
7.6.1 Business Overview
7.6.2 Financial Overview
7.6.3 Business Strategies
Get a Free Sample Copy of Europe Online Fashion Market Research Report at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/requestsample.php?name=848392
Direct Purchase of Europe Online Fashion Market Research Report at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=848392
