First asymmetric security provider launched under brand Solitaire Advisory

Solitaire Advisory CEO Dr. Christoph U. Eichel

On October 1, 2021, Solitaire Advisory GmbH will start its operations.

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solitaire Advisory is a consulting company offering comprehensive solutions for protection against physical, political and digital risks. The offering is aimed at medium-sized companies, publicly traded enterprises as well as non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and individuals with high security exposure.

As a provider of integrated security solutions, Solitaire Advisory has developed an industry-first approach that includes risk advisory (Risk Consulting) and physical protection of individuals (Personal Protection) as well as protection against cyber attacks (Cyber Defence). The combination of physical security for people, assets and buildings and, at the same time, for digital IT infrastructure is a novelty in the market. The company offers a full range of services against criminal attacks worldwide, from protection against kidnapping and extortion to information gathering and defence against hacker attacks.

Founder and CEO of Solitaire Advisory is Dr. Christoph U. Eichel. Dr. Eichel served as a commissioned officer in the German Armed Forces and was a diplomat at the German Embassy in Afghanistan before moving to the private sector. Most recently, he was managing director of a medium-sized consulting firm in risk & crisis management as well as in corporate security for a German automotive group. Dr. Eichel studied at the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich and earned his doctorate in security politics. He then completed an International MBA at the University of St. Gallen (HSG) and the University of Toronto.

"Asymmetric threats can only be countered with asymmetric defense," says Eichel. "In order to successfully secure individuals and organizations against criminal attacks, a sound knowledge of the adversary and, derived from this, flexible asymmetric defense structures are required. Experience of what risks might be posed by whom and in what strength - whether in the real world or in the digital one - is crucial for the best possible protection. This is exactly where we can support and protect particularly vulnerable groups - on a strategic as well as operational level."

Solitaire Advisory operates globally and is based at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

For more information, visit www.SolitaireAdvisory.com