Submit Release
News Search

There were 661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,285 in the last 365 days.

Journalist?: Be a moderator at the EurAfrican Forum 2021 - Volunteer

EurAfrican Forum Download logo

EurAfrican Forum 2021 (www.EurAfricanForum.org) will take place over three days: the 20th, 21st and 22nd of October 2021.

The 2021 edition brings together major changemakers of African and European continents, such as entrepreneurs, activists, leaders, public and private decision makers.

EurAfrican Forum 2021 is currently looking for talented moderators (volunteer) to join that initiative.

Location:  Remote (you will need to have good internet connection and a good webcam)

Employment type: Volunteer (This is an unpaid opportunity)

Applications are due October 8.

Apply now: https://APO-opa.com/eurafrica2021/

More information about the EurAfrican Forum 2021: https://bit.ly/3zUpW4Z

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EurAfrican Forum.

You just read:

Journalist?: Be a moderator at the EurAfrican Forum 2021 - Volunteer

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.