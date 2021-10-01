Meeting of Foreign Minister Mevl t avu?o?lu with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, 30 September 2021

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara on 30 September 2021 with Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that during the meeting, our strategic relations with Africa, regional and global issues and the preparations of the III. Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to be held on 17-18 December in Istanbul were discussed.