Deep Pharma Intelligence Published Analytical Report “SPACs in Healthcare Industry Overview Q3 2021”

Recently, SPACs became increasingly on the radars of biotech and healthcare companies seeking an alternative, possibly more straightforward, way to public markets”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Pharma Intelligence and InvestTech Advanced Solutions release a new report “𝐒𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐐𝟑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏”. The purpose of this report is to take an in-depth look at what Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are and to discover the core reasons for their growing popularity across markets, particularly in the healthcare sector. The report includes current observations and future traction projections for SPACs, as well as a thorough analysis of the extent to which they are changing the future of the public markets.
This 50 page report introduces the reader to the purpose and participants of SPACs, profiles the ecosystem and uncovers insights about key SPAC trends, profiles strategic SPAC deals, and provides illustrative examples of companies and technologies.
The report shows 50 SPAC companies searching for investment targets in Healthcare & BioTech Industry, profiling 10 successful deals of healthcare-focused SPACs, as well as containing industry, regional and deals SPAC statistics.
“Recently, SPACs became increasingly on the radars of biotech and healthcare companies seeking an alternative, possibly more straightforward, way to public markets, '' said Dr. Andrii Buvailo, Director of Deep Pharma Intelligence. “However, you have to understand the mechanics of the process, opportunities and unique challenges that this route to the stock market is offering”, Andrii concludes.
Access this new report "SPACs in Healthcare Industry Overview Q3 2021" at: www.deep-pharma.tech/spacs-in-healthcare-q3-2021.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞
Deep Pharma Intelligence is a joint venture of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) producing powerful data mining and visualization systems, interactive analytics dashboards and industry reports offering deep technical insights, business intelligence, competitive analysis, industry benchmarking and strategic guidance in high growth and large opportunity areas of the pharma sector, including AI in drug discovery, emerging therapeutic targets and drug modalities, new therapies and technologies, promising startups, and more.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
InvestTech Advanced Solutions provides modern investment analytics and data management tools and algorithms. Company’s products are sophisticated data-driven quantifiable investment recommendations generated to conduct tangible, fast, comprehensive, and inexpensive analysis and due diligence for deep tech startups, as well as real-time financial analytics and consulting for publicly traded corporations in deep tech sectors. InvestTech Advanced Solutions specializes in advanced financial engineering, including financial derivatives construction and de-risking tools development.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐏𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝)
BiopharmaTrend is a provider of Industry reports, interviews with KOLs, and analysis of biopharma innovations, technological trends, and startups.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics and philanthropy.
