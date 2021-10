Deep Pharma Intelligence Published Analytical Report “SPACs in Healthcare Industry Overview Q3 2021”

Recently, SPACs became increasingly on the radars of biotech and healthcare companies seeking an alternative, possibly more straightforward, way to public markets” — Dr. Andrii Buvailo, Director of Deep Pharma Intelligence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Pharma Intelligence and InvestTech Advanced Solutions release a new report โ€œ๐’๐๐€๐‚๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ ๐๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿโ€. The purpose of this report is to take an in-depth look at what Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) are and to discover the core reasons for their growing popularity across markets, particularly in the healthcare sector. The report includes current observations and future traction projections for SPACs, as well as a thorough analysis of the extent to which they are changing the future of the public markets.This 50 page report introduces the reader to the purpose and participants of SPACs, profiles the ecosystem and uncovers insights about key SPAC trends, profiles strategic SPAC deals, and provides illustrative examples of companies and technologies.The report shows 50 SPAC companies searching for investment targets in Healthcare & BioTech Industry, profiling 10 successful deals of healthcare-focused SPACs, as well as containing industry, regional and deals SPAC statistics.โ€œRecently, SPACs became increasingly on the radars of biotech and healthcare companies seeking an alternative, possibly more straightforward, way to public markets, '' said Dr. Andrii Buvailo, Director of Deep Pharma Intelligence. โ€œHowever, you have to understand the mechanics of the process, opportunities and unique challenges that this route to the stock market is offeringโ€, Andrii concludes.Access this new report "SPACs in Healthcare Industry Overview Q3 2021" at: www.deep-pharma.tech/spacs-in-healthcare-q3-2021 ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ž๐ฉ ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐žDeep Pharma Intelligence is a joint venture of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) producing powerful data mining and visualization systems, interactive analytics dashboards and industry reports offering deep technical insights, business intelligence, competitive analysis, industry benchmarking and strategic guidance in high growth and large opportunity areas of the pharma sector, including AI in drug discovery, emerging therapeutic targets and drug modalities, new therapies and technologies, promising startups, and more.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌInvestTech Advanced Solutions provides modern investment analytics and data management tools and algorithms. Companyโ€™s products are sophisticated data-driven quantifiable investment recommendations generated to conduct tangible, fast, comprehensive, and inexpensive analysis and due diligence for deep tech startups, as well as real-time financial analytics and consulting for publicly traded corporations in deep tech sectors. InvestTech Advanced Solutions specializes in advanced financial engineering, including financial derivatives construction and de-risking tools development.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ž๐ฉ ๐Š๐ง๐จ๐ฐ๐ฅ๐ž๐๐ ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌDeep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐๐“ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ (๐๐ข๐จ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐)BiopharmaTrend is a provider of Industry reports, interviews with KOLs, and analysis of biopharma innovations, technological trends, and startups.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ž๐ฉ ๐Š๐ง๐จ๐ฐ๐ฅ๐ž๐๐ ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉDeep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics and philanthropy.For press and media inquiries, please contact: info@deep-pharma.tech