EurAfrican Forum 2021: The Forum returns in October on a 3 days edition

EurAfrican Forum 2021 (www.EurAfricanForum.org) will take place in october, over three days: the 20th, 21st and 22nd of october 2021.

Download EurAfrican Forum 2021 - Information Note: https://bit.ly/3D6M3aB

« Getting Along – New paths for Cooperation between the Twin Continents » is the theme chosen for the 4th edition of EurAfrican Forum. Hence, this year the discussion will focus on the cooperation between the Europe and Africa, the twin continents.

As before, the 2021 edition brings together major changemakers of African and European continents, such as entrepreneurs, activists, leaders, public and private decision makers, as well as other players who contribute to a positive dialogue between the two continents.

The program of EurAfrican Forum 2021 will be focused on seven discussion panels:

Perspectives on Economy for Europe and Africa after the Free Trade Agreement Gig Work and digital platforms and technologies Fueling the Growth of Commerce Making way for green growth and inclusive transitions Culture & Market The Digital ID Revolution Media & Digitalization

Press Contact: Maria Messias diaspora@presshub.pt

About EurAfrican Forum: EAF is an independent platform that gathers all those who are building a positive dialogue between Africa and Europe, such as entrepreneurs, activists, researchers and political decision makers.

In its first edition (2018), EurAfrican Forum was held under the theme “Crafting Coalitions for Change”. That year, prominent speakers sent a call to action, to build trust between Europe and Africa, and to seize that oportunity to rebalance and promote euro-african geography, and also to strenghten the diaspora networks.

The second edition (2019), about «Partnership of Equals : Sharing Values, Sharing Prosperity», was centered on a new approach to the relationship between Europe and Africa, changing the narrative for both continents, in order to build a responsible, prosperous and sustainable future together.

At last, the third edition (2020) was held exclusively on a digital platform, and focused on Finding a Common Ground, for the two continents, in a post COVID world.

After three largely successful editions, the 4th EurAfrican Forum will take place in october 2021, bringing back conversation and debate about cooperation for Africa and Europe.

About the Portuguese Diaspora Council: The Portuguese Diaspora Council is a non-profit private organization, recognized in 2019 as a Non-Governmental Organization for Development. Founded in 2012, its main purpose is to enhance the power of diasporas, in order to promote communication and connection about culture, social impact, science, business and economy. This «World Portuguese Network» envolves 95 members living in 5 continents.