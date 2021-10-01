(Video) Iran’s Self-Destructive Policies are a Major Cause of Int’l Isolation

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The NCRI disclosed details of secret underground nuclear research sites in Iran, known as Lavizan-3, at a press conference at the National Press Building in Washington, DC in February 2015. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The nuclear issue must not detract from Iranian human rights records and regional expansion. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): NCRI Reveal New Intelligence on Regime’s New Centre of Nuclear Activities. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Iran had started to enrich uranium to 20% at its Fordow nuclear site before the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) last Monday illegally hijacked a South Korean ship in the Persian Gulf. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The Iran Regime took the final step away from the JCPOA; it will remove limits on centrifuges, uranium enrichment, and nuclear research and development. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Alireza Jafarzadeh during this conference, Jafarzadeh based on first-hand information exposed the continuation of the Iranian regime's nuclear activities despite the nuclear agreement by the IRGC affiliated officials in SPND. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): reports provided by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) have made the international community aware of the intentions of the Mullahs regime to build nuclear weapons capability. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The MEK has kept the media informed especially in relation to Iran’s nuclear capacity.

There will be no deal if the regime does not agree on the JCPOA and issues, such as nuclear negotiations with its regional intervention and missile program.

Fundamentally improve relations with Western countries is to recede in three areas: nuclear, regional policy, and terrorism support, as well as a withdrawal from the missile program. ” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, October 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reported that because of the regime's non-transparent and risky nuclear programme, meddling in the Middle East, support for terrorism, and, most importantly, human rights violations, Iran has been isolated internationally for many years.As a result of the reigning theocracy's regressive and tension-seeking character, these policies are being advanced under the guise of exporting its so-called Islamic revolution.All of them are complicit in the oppression of the people and the concealment of the country's internal crisis from the rest of the world. The truth is that these policies benefit the government for a short time, but in the long run, they are detrimental to the regime.The state-run newspaper in an article headlined ‘Iran's strategic solitary, De-stressing, and introverted,' Etemad admitted to his isolation, writing on September 22:“-Iran’s strategic loneliness- has created many bottlenecks and tragedies for our country, especially in the contemporary history of Iran... This loneliness is inherently stressful.Tensions with Turkish neighbours, tensions with Russian neighbours, tensions with Arab neighbours, tensions with Pashtun neighbours, tensions with Uzbeks, tensions with religious and linguistic backgrounds that are inconsistent with the religion and language of Iranian society, tensions with an international order, and, most importantly, contextless tensions with coalitions and political alliances, etc.“On the other hand, tensions, especially constant tensions with the surrounding environment and the world, are gradually destroying the roots of development and leading the country to poverty and backwardness from its neighbours and peers, conflict and violence, and finally disintegration.”In such a context, the regime's President Ebrahim Raisi's speech at the UN General Assembly should, of course, be in support of de-escalation and resolution of these issues, but instead, he made matters worse, to the point that even the official media mocked him.The state-run newspaper “There can be no meaningful connection between Raisi’s presence at the UN General Assembly and the future of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action].The criterion for the conclusion of the JCPOA is to change the Islamic Republic’s positions on the JCPOA on the one hand, and on the other hand, Western countries, especially the United States, take practical steps to revive the JCPOA, including the lifting of sanctions.”The need to take tangible steps to resurrect the JCPOA and fundamentally improve relations with Western countries is to recede in three areas: nuclear, regional policy, and terrorism support, as well as a withdrawal from the missile programme.On September 23, the daily Jahan-e-Sanat mocked Raisi, writing:“He began with a series of generalisations, beginning with the fact that we are an old, independent country with our own viewpoints.“These positions were not brand new and had been advertised previously. Because Raisi's speech had no new words or positions, some are sure to disagree, claiming that Iran should take advantage of the chance to address the General Assembly more effectively.There will be no deal if the regime does not agree on the JCPOA and other issues that key Western countries expect, such as nuclear negotiations with its regional intervention and missile program.Meanwhile, the US has emphasised that the regime would not receive any additional benefits from the negotiations and that it must be convinced of the minor concessions it has made in the previous rounds of negotiations in Vienna.As a result, the regime must either accept something better than the 2015 JCPOA and embrace a JCPOA+ that includes constraints on its regional and missile programmes, or its nuclear case will be submitted to the UN Security Council, with serious implications, while heightening tensions with these countries.

Iran's cheating in nuclear deal & deceptive measures on cementing the Arak heavy water reactor