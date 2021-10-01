Transparent Caching Market Size Worth USD 14.07 Billion at CAGR of 34.3%, By 2026 - Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Transparent Caching Market Size – USD 1.31 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 34.3%, Market Trends – Rising concerns of spectrum congestionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for cost reduction of network infrastructure is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.
The global Transparent Caching Market is expected to reach USD 14.07 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Transparent caching is a distinctive type of network caching technique, which is transparent for both the receiving and sending entities. The transparent caching terminal intercepts in a transparent manner, the content request, and provides the requested content, provided its cache has a copy of it.
Transparent caching allows service providers to offer OTT (over the top) video and data content rapidly and cost-effectively by fetching it nearer to subscribers, enhancing QoE (Quality of Experience), a significant driver of customer satisfaction and retention. Moreover, a transparent caching solution helps in cost reduction by decreasing network load and smoothing out peaks.
At present, there has been an increasing consumer demand for video and other internet content, especially video streaming. Transparent caching provides a solution to the network congestion attributed to bandwidth constraints. It aids in relieving the bandwidth issues on the network by moving music, video, games, and other over-the-top content delivery traffic to the edge of the network, nearer to end-users.
Key participants include Cisco Systems Inc., Qwilt, Ericsson AB, Google, Akamai Technologies, Juniper Networks, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., among others.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2439
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By content type, static content contributed to the larger market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 33.4% in the forecast period. Static web caching comprises the static content of a website. For example, if there are any content on a website which do not often undergo change and stay the same can be considered as static content. The caching service identifies this and creates a cached version of the static content on the cache server. As a result, when a user loads a webpage, the static content will be instantly displayed at his end, thereby offering speedy content delivery.
• The security software is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 35.8% in the forecast period. Transparent caching delivers advanced security solutions to achieve security objectives. Caching software benefits from the advanced features, such as keyword filtering and safe search enforcement, and offers the web filtering solution, which streamlines the management of regulating access to websites.
• By end-users, internet service providers dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 31.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of ISPs is attributed to the deployment of Content Delivery Network (CDN) to provide the content. Transparent caching helps ISPs to cache a significant portion of the content of interest.
• The market in the North America region held the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 33.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of North America is owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing investments in R&D in the region.
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/transparent-caching-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global transparent caching market on the basis of content type, component, end-users, and region:
Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Dynamic
Static
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Hardware
Switches
Converged Servers
Software
Security
Analytics
Policy Management
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Telecom Operators
Internet Service Providers
Direct-To-Home (DTH) Cable Service Providers
Governments
Enterprises
Others
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2439
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.
Browse More Reports-
Vehicle Analytics Market- @ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/vehicle-analytics-market-revenue-size-trends-and-factors-regional-share-analysis-forecast-till-2028-reports-and-data-2021-09-14
Social Media Analytics Market- @ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/social-media-analytics-market-size-opportunities-key-growth-factors-revenue-analysis-for-2020-2026-reports-and-data-2021-09-14
Intelligent Process Automation Market-@ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intelligent-process-automation-market-revenue-driving-factors-key-players-strategies-trends-forecast-till-2026-reports-and-data-2021-09-14
Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market- @ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/virtual-mobile-infrastructure-market-revenue-share-analysis-market-growth-forecast-2020-2027-reports-and-data-2021-09-13
Compensation Software Market- @ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/compensation-software-market-revenue-growth-new-launches-regional-share-analysis-forecast-till-2027-2021-09-13
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn