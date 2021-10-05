MOVES’ Veteran’s Day Event: Jazz, Cigars, Whiskey & Wine Brunch to Honor Veterans
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, November 6, 2021, from Noon – 4 PM, EYES INC OF NJ and the MOVES program will be hosting its grand opening and its first annual Jazz, Cigars, Whiskey & Wine Brunch fundraising event. The event will honor those who sacrificed so much - Veterans. The exclusive event will be hosted at the VFW Post 7925, 45 Plymouth Street, Fairfield, New Jersey.
100% of all proceeds are tax-deductible and will go to provide supplemental services and resources to New Jersey homeless veterans and their families; to sustain veteran-only food and clothing/hygiene banks, and to establish and extend mental health services to the Veteran consumers of MOVES.
Come show love and support for the men and women who put their lives on the line for everyone’s continued freedom; and join in for an afternoon of celebration and merriment to honor these selfless, brave souls. Live jazz…splendid spirits…fabulous foods…sensational cigars…unforgettable entertainment for all, including a silent auction. The Silent Auction includes donated artwork “Urban Soul-stice,” by the world-renowned artist Mrs. Nancy Brandon, 91-years young. Her work can be found in art galleries across the world, in private collections, and in the Library of Congress.
If jazz is not preferred, no doubt supporting Veterans is. Still donate to support the overall health of homeless Veterans. Visit https://movesnj.com click the orange “Donate” button in the top-right of the website.
Tickets go on sale today. Purchase before October 15th and get 10% off the purchase. Each ticket purchased provides a chance to win several items that are being raffled, including spirits, cigars, and other items. To purchase tickets, visit https://movesnj.com/jazzbrunch.
“THEY SERVED US—NOW WE MUST SERVE THEM!”
To learn more about MOVES and EYES INC of NJ, please visit the websites https://movesnj.com or https://eyesinc.org; or call at 267.352.3937.
Ms. Taryn Ellis
