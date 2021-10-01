Forex Cryptocurrency Broker – Metatrader Software Comparison Report Launched

This new report launched by Tradiso examines brokers that allow for Forex and cryptocurrency trading, comparing some of the differences and similarities in several of the platforms.

The battle for the world’s forex broker market share is intense. There are so many choices out there – many people have difficulty finding one that fits their needs. To make it a little bit easier, Tradiso has announced a comparison of Forex.com, XM.com, and Tradiso.com.

The brokerages’ products have a lot of similarities – they offer trading in multiple asset classes (forex, futures, CFDs), and all of the brokerages provide an array of platforms for customers to use (web-based or mobile). For the purposes of the recently launched analysis, the company has decided to focus on forex broker comparison services offered by brokerages; their product offerings are very similar, even though they may call themselves “broker” or “forex broker”.

As a starting point, it is a good idea to define a broker.

A broker is a company that, in return for an initial deposit, gives their clients access to the financial markets. They make money by using broker margins. These are used when clients want to trade with leverage. The broker charges fees based on position size (e.g. $1 per 100). This allows the investor to have much more leverage while using a lot less of their own money. The investor can buy $100,000 worth of a lot for only $1,000.00. This allows smaller investors to have larger gains and greater leverage. Forex.com, XM.com, and Tradiso.com all offer some leverage. Clients can examine each of their maximum leverages on their websites. Tradiso.com offers a 100:1 and even a 200:1 leverage for pro accounts.

Another important aspect of a broker is the use of specialized software. They all use either MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 software, or both. MetaTrader is the industry standard broker platform and has been adopted by 43 of the 50 largest brokerages. The majority of brokers use the platform Metatrader 4 by default, but some still use MetaTrader 5 to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are programs clients can use to trade stocks and commodities. Clients can access the software through the broker of their choice, from their website. They can be downloaded and installed on desktop, tablet, or mobile, and have lots of functions to help with trading. Clients can buy and sell stocks, currency pairs, and cryptocurrency with the money in their broker account

Here are some of the features of MetaTrader 4:

-85 pre-installed indicators available on the desktop app for greater insight into market trends

-analysis tools that empower traders to make better-informed decisions

-flexible order types to suit a variety of strategies, and access to 28 additional Smart Trader Tools

-automated trading allowing clients to trade the markets 24/5 without any intervention

-back-testing capability for more robust Expert Advisors

-multiple chart setups to help traders control their positions quickly and efficiently

Here are some of the features of Metatrader 5 which are not found on Metatrader 4:

-optimized processing speeds

-ability to hedge trading positions

-built-in economic calendar

-38 inbuilt indicators

-maximum of 500 total orders

-21 timeframes

-advanced pending orders

-professional technical & fundamental analysis

-adds CFDS to the platform

-ability to trade cryptocurrencies (that is probably the biggest difference for most users)

XM Offers both MT4 and MT5. Tradiso Offers both MT4 and MT5.

Brokers use these platforms because they are easy to deploy and change, and brokerages can tailor them for their specific needs. Some brokers also offer a selection of other trading tools and charting software (from broker or third parties) – brokerages put trading tools in their broker software section and the licensing fee for these third-party licensed broker proprietary platforms.

Tradiso offers a software called Dt Pro by Market Makers Method. DT Pro gives the investor a tool that predicts market flows. For example, if the trend is upwards then it will signal them to buy – and if the trend is downwards then it will signal them to sell. Dt Pro is based on algorithms created by Market Makers, which are big banks and the investment firms that create markets.

Tradiso.com allows users to buy over 23 different crypto coins and fund their accounts with a simple UI.

Cryptocurrencies are also offered by some brokers. It is important to note that traders are only able to purchase a limited amount of cryptos on MT4, but many more are available on MT5.

Not every broker offers the ability to trade cryptocurrencies. Visit the websites of these and other brokers to see what trades they allow.

There are many types of brokerages, so traders are encouraged to research them and set up a demo account, which most brokerages offer. The three brokerages examined here have their strengths and weaknesses, but it is up to the individual trader’s preferences on which broker they decide to use. Start a demo account on these or other brokers and see which one makes the most sense and feels the best.

