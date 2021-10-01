Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Dedicates State Building to First Nebraska Infantry Regiment

Gov. Ricketts (cutting ribbon in center), DAS Director Jason Jackson (far left), and Assurity Life

President & CEO Tom Henning (holding ribbon on right) at today’s dedication ceremony.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS) dedicated the State office building located at 1526 K Street in Lincoln as the “First Nebraska Administrative Building” in honor of the First Nebraska Infantry Regiment that fought for the Union in the Civil War.

“Nebraska’s military history predates our statehood,” said Gov. Ricketts. “In 1861, hundreds of brave Nebraskans volunteered to defend freedom by enlisting to fight for the Union in the Civil War. The sacrifices of the First Nebraska Infantry Regiment helped put an end to slavery and reunite the country. Today, we dedicate the 1526 Building in their memory.”

The First Nebraska Infantry Regiment was organized in Omaha in 1861 and fought for the Union in the Civil War for the duration of the conflict, including a redesignation as the First Nebraska Cavalry Regiment in 1863. Eventual Nebraska Governor John Milton Thayer was the first commander of the Regiment, holding the rank of Colonel.

“Administrative Services is proud to honor the Nebraskans that fought for the preservation of the Union and ending slavery. That tradition of service is something all our teammates in State government can be proud of,” said DAS Director Jason Jackson. “Thank you to Governor Ricketts, Assurity Life, and the Lincoln Community Foundation for helping make this dedication a reality.”

The 1526 K Street building was first dedicated in 1955 as the Woodmen Life Insurance Co. Building after its first occupant, the Woodmen Insurance Company, which eventually became Assurity Life Insurance Company. The State purchased the building in 2007 for use as an office building for State government. Today’s dedication event also unveiled a plaque for the sculpture of the “Protecting Hand” that is located on the façade on the south side of the building. The plaque acknowledges the sculpture as an important piece of the building and city’s history. The plaque was purchased by the Lincoln Community Foundation with funds donated by Assurity Life Insurance Company.

“Assurity Life’s history is part of Nebraska and Lincoln’s history, and the Protecting Hand monument has been a visual representation of that shared history for nearly 60 years,” said Assurity Life President & CEO Tom Henning. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the State to preserve that history for the next generation.”

Video from the dedication ceremony is available by clicking here.