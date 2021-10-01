Vasarii Pledges to Donate a Minimum of $2,500 to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners

The donation will come from every nakd. Thai Crystal Deodorant unit sold by the company throughout the month of October.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vasarii is pleased to announce it will be donating $1.00 for every nakd. Thai Crystal Deodorant sold on Amazon, to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP) at the end of October - with a minimum of $2,500.Vasarii is a CPG brand of cruelty-free, natural, and environmentally friendly personal care products. The company’s aim is to ensure their clients, partners, suppliers, and local communities are satisfied and treated with the highest standard. At the heart of their purpose, Vasarii believes in putting people, over profits. 10% of their profits go back into the local communities that they source their ingredients from.In the company’s latest news, Vasarii will be donating $1.00 for every nakd. Thai Crystal Deodorant it sells on Amazon during the month of October, which will help support a minimum donation of $2,500 to the Breast Cancer Prevention Partners organization. This donation will help BCPP to prevent breast cancer by eliminating exposure to harmful chemicals possibly linked to the disease.“Our natural deodorant is made of 100% premium natural mineral salts,” says the founder of Vasarii, Josh Spilewski. “It is effective for up to 24 hours, dries instantly and, just like all of our products, is not tested on animals. We are humbled to be able to support BCPP’s mission through the sale of our highly-effective deodorant that cuts out harmful chemicals which might cause cancer.”Vasarii’s nakd. Thai Crystal Deodorant also boasts many additional personal benefits for their customers, including:• Aluminum Free & 100% natural• Safe for sensitive skin, with no fragrances, no parabens and no clothes-staining dyes• Vegan friendly and gluten free• Noncomedogenic (clog free pores)• One unit contains, a full size 8.45 oz stick and a 3.3 oz travel-sized stick• Highly effective at preventing body odor for up to 24 hours• First-class customer service• Using the full-size stick everyday, will keep you B.O free for up to a yearFor more information about Vasarii, or to place an order for its nakd. Thai Crystal Deodorant, please visit the company’s Amazon store. About VasariiVasarii’s mission is to create personal care products that are cruelty-free, natural, and environmentally friendly. The company values passion, integrity, and trust and also embraces its responsibility to create premium and natural, personal care products where all the world’s inhabitants, and our planet can flourish.