DOT News Release: CHANGES COMING TO GOAKAMAI.ORG WEBSITE

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that GoAkamai.org is eliminating some features on its website.

Beginning tomorrow, October 1st, traffic flow maps, travel times, weather alerts, incidents, and the personalized service MyGoAkamai will be eliminated.

These services are now readily available on free third-party applications. Camera views for select state routes will continue to be available on GoAkamai.org

