Ethnic Studies Listening Sessions

Students spoke and we listened.

The State Board of Education has heard from students across the state demanding that diverse perspectives be incorporated in all subjects and grades and that courses be devoted to exploring ethnic studies in a deep way. In response, the State Board reflected on what it could do within its areas of authority to advance ethnic studies and decided to pursue establishing an ethnic studies graduation requirement.

We need your help.

We want to hear from students, families, educators, and Washington residents about what they’d like to see in an ethnic studies requirement and any thoughts they’d like to share with the Board on this topic. The listening sessions will inform the concept/vision for the requirement. The sessions will be an informal discussion with Board staff and community members.

Register for a session below. Students should register for the student session, educators for the educator session, family for the family session, and anyone and everyone can register for the public session. 

