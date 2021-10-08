Outdoorsman Charles Reed Cagle Shares His Favorite Fishing Tips
Outdoorsman Charles Reed Cagle Shared His Favorite Fishing TipsCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime nature-lover and outdoorsman Charles Reed Cagle has been fishing for over five decades. During this time he’s picked up a few tips and tricks for beginner fishermen. And while sitting meditatively on the water has its merits, the real thrill fishers are waiting for is that tug on the line that means a fish took the bait! Learn how to get those bites more frequently and keep them on the line with these hard-won tips from experience.
Check Your Rigging Advises Charles Reed Cagle
Rigging is the practice of tying knots either along your line or to secure your lures. It’s a basic, but it’s an important one that even seasoned fishers could benefit from revisiting, says Charles Reed Cagle.
If you learn how to tie the proper knot, you can keep your line from breaking when you set your hook. Other knots help your flies float or even mimic bait to help the illusion of the lure. Fishers argue over which knots are the best for different rods, reels, baits, and environments, but what’s most important is that you understand the basics behind them, says Cagle. Practice a few knots, find out which ones work best for you, and get back to fishing!
Switch Up Your Tactics
While fishing is more than half about patience, it’s also important that you’re able to realize when it’s time to switch things up says Charles Reed Cagle. If you’ve been fishing topwater for a few hours, for instance, and nothing is biting, consider casting your bait deeper to find the fish.
Add weight to the line with sinkers, switch to a metal-lipped jerk bait, or try a sinking line. If varying depths and baits don’t work, you may want to consider switching locations. Try casting from all areas of the boat or beach first. If you still have no luck, it may be time to move on to a different fishing spot completely.
Remember, says Cagle, you have to go where the fish are! You’re not admitting defeat, you’re just retreating to re-strategize.
Put on a Show
When you’re casting bait, you can’t just sit and hope for the best. Fish are natural predators and they know instinctively how their prey looks and moves in the water. Research how different bait moves in or across the water and try to mimic that with your rod and reel advises Charles Reed Cagle.
Try quick, jerky tugs with rests in-between for insect-style bait. This makes it look like they’re skating across the water. For soft bait or lures that look like fish, reel steadily but slowly while swaying the tip of your rod to get that authentic “swimming” look that will attract bigger fish.
