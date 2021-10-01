Deep Sea Mining Equipment & Technologies Market Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2021–2030

The major driving factor of the deep sea mining equipment & technologies market is discovery of metals & mineral deposit under the seabed.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The deep sea mining equipment & technologies industry consists of revenue generated by sales of equipment used for deep sea mining such as crawlers, riser systems and others. These equipment are used for mining metals such as copper, nickel, aluminum, manganese, zinc, lithium and cobalt from underwater seabed.

The deep sea mining equipment & technologies market size was valued at $811.9 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $72,814.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 61.4% from 2021 to 2030.

There is growing demand for metals such as copper, nickel and others that are used in manufacturing electronics and electric batteries. Owing to this, interest to mine these metals for underwater is rising, which in turn is driving the deep sea mining equipment & technologies market growth. In addition, the ocean exploration activities for data and information collection to address the scientific researches as well as manage any disasters need monitoring equipment; which is another factor driving the deep sea mining equipment & technologies.

Key Market Players

2H Offshore (Acteon Group Ltd.)
Bauer AG
Cellula Robotics Ltd.
Deep Reach Technology, Inc.
Kongsberg Maritime
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Saab Seaeye Ltd (Saab AB)
SEAS Offshore Pty Ltd.
Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging deep sea mining equipment & technologies market trends and dynamics.

In-depth deep sea mining equipment & technologies market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing deep sea mining equipment & technologies market opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Polymetallic Nodules
Polymetallic Sulphides
Cobalt-Rich Crusts

By Service

Exploration
Extraction

By Equipment Type

Seabed Mining Crawler
Riser System
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

