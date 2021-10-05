Chasing Tails Top-Rated Mobile Vet Service in Houston, College Station, and Sugar Land, Announces 'Home Cat Euthanasia'
It's tough to see a cat suffer from old age or disease. Our top priority is to ensure our feline friends' last moments are spent in peace surrounded by loved ones,”SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chasing Tails, a best-in-class mobile vet service serving Houston, Sugar Land, and College Station at https://chasingtailsvet.com/, is proud to announce a new update on the challenging issue of cat euthanasia.
"It's tough to see a cat suffer from old age or disease. Our top priority is to ensure our feline friends' last moments are spent in peace surrounded by loved ones," explained Dr. Brittany Marvel, DVM. "Our mobile vet service will come directly to the home and provide that euthanasia as appropriate to our feline companions."
Cat owners can review the updated page for 'at home cat euthanasia' on at https://chasingtailsvet.com/cat-euthanasia/. Service areas include College Station, Sugar Land, and parts of Houston Texas. A professional team of veterinarians can make house calls for end-of-life support including cat euthanasia. Indeed, the mobile vet team can provide various services for cats at all stages of life. Mobile veterinarian support can include the following: routine vaccinations, on-site spay-neuter surgery, orthopedic surgery, onsite x-rays, and lab work. Pet owners searching for more details around curbside veterinarian service and complete sick pet care can review the mobile vet page at https://chasingtailsvet.com/mobile-vet/. Those who want to learn more about cat-specific veterinary services in Houston, Sugar Land, and College Station are encouraged to visit https://chasingtailsvet.com/veterinarian-for-cats/.
AT HOME CAT EUTHANASIA HELPS PET OWNERS PROVIDE A KIND AND CALM 'FINAL GOODBYE'
Here is the background on this release. Managing an emotionally charged task like putting a cat 'to sleep' can cause anxiety for a devoted pet owner. Cat-owners may be concerned about the stress involved in transporting an ailing feline to a vet clinic. Putting a cat in a crate and driving it to a nearby veterinarian could increase stress levels in the animal. Finding a solution to managing a beloved pet's final hours may include at-home cat euthanasia.
ABOUT CHASING TAILS MOBILE VETERINARY SERVICE
Chasing Tails (https://chasingtailsvet.com/) is a top-rated mobile vet service operating in College Station, Houston, and Sugar Land, Texas. Let the "vet near me" become the veterinarian who makes house calls. The company's vets make "house calls" by coming to the client's house to service a dog or cat in the comfort and security of their own home. The mobile vet clinic now services College Station, Bryan, and Sugar Land, Texas. Northeast Sugar Land neighborhoods include Sugar Land Heights and River Oaks. The company aims to be the best vet in Sugar Land and College Station, one pet at a time, one dog at a time, one cat at a time, one house call at a time. The company also offers safe and kind pet euthanasia services including at home cat and dog euthanasia. Contact Chasing Tails today to explore how a mobile veterinarian service might be the best veterinarian for a dog or cat.
