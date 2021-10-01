Tom Arnold Endorses MindStir Media, an Award-Winning Self-Publishing Company
Tom Arnold appears in a YouTube video posted by MindStir Media, and in it he recommends that authors check out MindStir Media for self-publishing.
A lot of great people are using it. It’s a quality company. They’ve won awards, I’m not even kidding. And they can expertly produce an eye-catching, high-quality book and market it.”NORTH HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new viral video posted on MindStir Media's official YouTube channel shows Tom Arnold, Hollywood star and comedian, recommending that authors check out MindStir Media for self-publishing.
— Tom Arnold
“A lot of great people are using it. It’s a quality company. They’ve won awards, I’m not even kidding. And they can expertly produce an eye-catching, high-quality book and market it …” Tom Arnold stated in the selfie style video. “MindStir Media, these are quality people. You get a good-looking book …" He held up a copy of his own published book. "It will change your life, I can promise you that. Check out MindStir Media.” As a self-proclaimed "huge fan of self-publishing," Tom Arnold is a big believer in using MindStir Media for self-publishing a book.
Tom Arnold’s career spans decades. He has been in major films and television shows like Austin Powers, True Lies, Nine Months, The Best Damn Sports Show Period, Trailer Park Boys, Sons of Anarchy and much more.
CEO of MindStir Media, J.J. Hebert raved about the endorsement: “Tom Arnold is one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood and in comedy. To have Tom recommend MindStir Media as an option for self-publishing authors is incredibly exciting. I’ve always enjoyed his acting performances, and his book of course, so it’s a dream come true to get his stamp of approval.”
MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing company partnered with Mariel Hemingway and Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington. MindStir helps authors at every stage of book self-publishing, from book design to editing to book printing and marketing. J.J. Hebert founded the company in 2009 to self-publish his own book, Unconventional, which went on to sell over 100,000 copies in multiple formats. Hebert has since helped thousands of authors through MindStir Media, and he has appeared as a self-publishing and business expert in major publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Business Insider and Yahoo Finance, to name a few.
MindStir Media has also received video endorsements from Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington and actress and bestselling author Mariel Hemingway, the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway.
To learn more about self-publishing a book with MindStir Media, download their self-publishing guide for free.
