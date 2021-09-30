Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,529 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Adds Illegal Voting Penalty Increase To Third Special Session Agenda

September 30, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying legislation to increase the penalties for illegal voting as an additional agenda item for the Third Special Session that began on Monday, September 20. These penalties were reduced in Senate Bill 1 that passed in the second special session.   "The State of Texas has made tremendous progress in upholding the integrity of our elections," said Governor Abbott. "By increasing penalties for illegal voting, we will send an even clearer message that voter fraud will not be tolerated in Texas."   View the Governor's message. 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Adds Illegal Voting Penalty Increase To Third Special Session Agenda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.