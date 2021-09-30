Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Appoints Emily Ethington as Sarpy County Election Commissioner 

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Emily Ethington of Papillion as Election Commissioner for Sarpy County. 

 

Ethington holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master of Science in Organizational Management—both from Peru State College.  Prior to her appointment, she worked in the financial services industry for Edward Jones, and she also has experience with Pinnacle Bank.  Additionally, Ethington has worked as a field director for political campaigns in Nebraska.

 

Ethington has been active in the community, volunteering with Cornhusker Girls State as a counselor, with Meals on Wheels through Tabitha Health, and with Food Bank of Lincoln’s Backpack Program.

 

Ethington is being appointed as Sarpy County Election Commissioner to succeed Michelle Andahl.

