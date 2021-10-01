TURKEY PARTICIPATED AT THE WORLD’s LARGEST CRUISE EXPO in MIAMI
Turkish Cruise Routes were introduced at the ”Seatrade Cruise Global Expo”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), and a team of the Turkish Tourism Board in New York, participated at the Seatrade Cruise Global Expo, the world’s most prominent cruise trade fairs Expo in Miami, Florida, between September 27th and September 30th, 2021.
TGA introduced Turkey's important cruise routes and destinations at the Seatrade Cruise Global Trade Expos. The theme of this year’s event was “The Future of Cruising''. Turkey’s cruise ports were showcased at a 112-square meter stand, with detailed information on the country’s major stops, particularly for routes hosting large cruise ships. These ports and their regions feature numerous historical sites and natural beauties.
During this fair, over 20,000 Global Cruise Professionals visited 80+ cruise line brands which were represented with over 140 countries and over 4000 suppliers. The Turkish Stand attracted great interest as a leading destination in cruise tourism. Turkey’s pioneering approach to sustainability, diversity, equality, and inclusion was highlighted, along with the country’s effective management of technological innovation and evolving concepts of luxury within the industry.
TGA was established under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism leadership in developing and promoting Turkey’s tourism opportunities.
About TGA:
TGA operates to ensure that Turkey is a well-known brand in domestic and international tourism. TGA promotes all possible aspects of the heritage of Turkey and engages in short, medium, and long-term communication and marketing activities to help raise the share of the tourism industry in the national economy while improving the experience of anyone visiting Turkey. TGA is responsible for carrying out all promotional, marketing, and communication activities to help Turkey achieve its tourism objectives, promote and market the current tourism resources worldwide, and discover, develop and make available potential tourism resources in line with the tourism strategies and policies made by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
