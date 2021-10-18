How To Keep Edibles Safe from Kids and Pets
Logo for Naked Cannabis Canada
With marijuana legislation and less strict cannabis laws, Canada has legalized medical and recreational marijuana use which some have had accidental ingestionBRITISH COLUMBIA, VANCOUVER, CANADA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edibles are marijuana-infused foods such as cannabis gummies, chocolates, or various recipes that are cannabis-based. Edibles are a great choice for people looking for an easy-to-ingest way to consume cannabis that also provides a myriad of medical benefits. With that said, it is essential to understand the basics of edibles when it comes to their effects on children and pets. While colourful edible packaging could be tempting for a curious kid, it’s important to understand that there are dangers of edibles landing in the hands of young children.
Thanks to recent marijuana legislation and less strict cannabis laws, Canada has legalized medical and recreational marijuana use, which means more people are experiencing the benefits of edibles. However, this also means that more people can fall victim to accidental ingestion of edibles by themselves or their family members. Therefore, it is paramount to understand how to keep kids safe from adult edibles. Read on for a few tips on how to keep your weed edibles far from the reach of curious young hands.
Edibles Effects On Kids and Pets
Edibles are intended to be strictly for recreation and are not for pet or child consumption, but sometimes accidents happen. According to pet experts, two of the most common reasons dogs get into edibles include: sniffing out treats and being attracted to food items that always seem to be around you.
Edibles can affect animals and children differently than adults. While the effects of edibles on adults vary depending on their height, weight, metabolism rate, previous experience with cannabis, and other factors, the results of the drug on pets and kids are more pronounced because they are smaller than adults.
Per Marijuana Business Daily, edibles take longer to be absorbed into the bloodstream than smoking marijuana and can last for three or four hours, depending on their potency. The effects of edible products are delayed when eaten, so it’s hard for users to tell how much they should consume to get high. This is why people tend to eat more than they should and have adverse reactions like vomiting and nausea. Needless to say, these factors make it easy for kids to consume too many edible products because they don’t realize how much is enough. Lucrative cannabis packaging can also land edibles in the hands of children.
Moreover, the delayed effects make it hard for adults to tell whether a child has eaten an edible until the side effects are obvious. Sometimes, edibles may contain more tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) than the recommended dosage. When ingested by kids, they may experience overdose symptoms, including intoxication, anxiety, paranoia, panic attacks, heart problems, dizziness, and altered perception. Ultimately, marijuana-infused products are not meant to be eaten by children and pets, so it’s essential to take some precautions to keep kids away from edibles.
The 5 Best Ways To Keep Edibles Safe From Kids and Pets
1. Keep Your Edible Medical Treats Out Of Reach Of Kids And Pets.
2. Keep Your Edibles Tightly Sealed/Wrapped.
3. Keep Your Edibles In A Secure Place
4. Limit Edibles Us To After The Children Go To Bed
5. Be Mindful Of The Effects Of Edibles On Kids And Pets
What To Do In Case A Child Or A Pet Eats Edibles
The danger of an unintentional dose of edibles by a young child could lead to a trip to the emergency room. Call Poison Control right away if you think your child has ingested marijuana products. This is also true for dogs because they tend to be curious about sniffing edible substances and will eat them even if there’s no food mixed in with them.
Take your child or pet to the vet or hospital if you think they have consumed too many marijuana-infused products. A couple of symptoms that can tell you about this are vomiting, extreme sleepiness levels, and fast breathing. Stay with your child or pet until professional help arrives, whether their condition looks severe or not.
The Bottom Line
As a general rule of thumb, it is recommended that people should not eat more than 10 milligrams of THC until they understand how it will react with their body chemistry. This goes for pets as well. If your pet is using cannabis products as a treatment for any symptoms and you’re not sure how much dosage it can handle, consult with a professional vet before giving them anything.
While there’s always a possibility that your kid or pet can get into weed edibles, there are multiple ways you can prevent it from happening. The more proactive you are now, the safer everyone is in your family. Furthermore, make sure that you only buy the prescribed dosage of your medical marijuana products and use them according to their intended purposes. If you or someone else in your household is using edibles, it’s best to keep them out of children’s reach and ensure they remain tightly sealed at all times.
Tim Johnson
Naked Cabbabis
email us here