Case Study: City National Bank Teams Up with Insuritas

Why a bank-owned insurance agency makes sense.

This partnership will allow City to provide customers with competitively priced and comprehensive insurance solutions to protect their homes, families, and businesses.” — Skip Hageboeck, President and CEO, City National Bank

HARTFORD, CT, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City National Bank, a nationally recognized leader in community banking, recently partnered with Insuritas, a full-service digital insurance agency platform, to begin offering personal, commercial, and ancillary insurance services to City National's retail and commercial customers. The new agency, City Insurance, is wholly owned by City National Bank and launched in March of 2021. City Insurance offers a variety of insurance services, including home, renter's, auto, pet, identity theft, travel, and professional liability insurance, among others. The company partners with more than 40 carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. Insuritas' Embedded Agency as a Service' platform, is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

