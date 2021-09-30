Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,558 in the last 365 days.

Video News Release: FIFA member associations summit on reforms to the international match calendars

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Hgzq2jmjEf8

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stated that FIFA is undertaking the “most inclusive and thorough consultation process that the world of football has ever seen on a global basis” during the first FIFA member associations online summit to address the need for reforms to the current international match calendars (IMC) as mandated by the 71st FIFA Congress in May 2021.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

You just read:

Video News Release: FIFA member associations summit on reforms to the international match calendars

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.