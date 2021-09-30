Introducing ForeverFOMO Token: Unique Rebase Token with 13% Tax

/EIN News/ -- Augusta, US, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeverFOMO Token is an elastic supply token designed with holders in mind, with an ever-increasing price. In ForeverFOMO Token, FFT Holders will be vastly rewarded as the smart contract has coded to the way, which will only increase the price of the FFT Token.

Not just other regular Pegged Token

ForverFOMO Token is not like other pegged tokens, it's a rebase designed in a way that makes price-plastic tokens into synthetic commodities with fluctuating values and supplies that gradually stabilize. Ultimately, rebases are designed to be tradable and potentially highly profitable.

Price Elastic and Rebase Token

ForeverFOMO Token is an elastic supply token. In other words, it means that our total supply (total number of tokens) is constantly changing. Price will gradually rise over time to the cost of $1,500,000. The changes in Supply and price of ForeverFOMO Token happen every 1 hour, and they are called "Rebases". Rebases will push the price to a rising price peg by burning Supply.

How does rebase work in a nutshell?

For example, you bought 100 FFT, each for 1$. You paid 100$ and got 100$s worth. After the rebase happens, the tokens' supply will be cut in half (just as an example). Everything else being equal, you now have 50 tokens but now each is worth 2$. So you still have 100$, but split among 50 tokens instead of 100$, which creates a bullish chart.

How does the rebasing mechanism work?

ForeverFOMO Token rebasing mechanism guarantees that the token price will always increase, which will attract new investors to the project. A constantly Increasing price floor creates organic demand and makes ForeverFOMO Token stand out against other shitcoins that pump and dump. This novel rebase mechanic will also give rise to new trading strategies that help investors earn returns exceeding the market's.

