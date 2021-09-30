COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available at County Health Departments
JACKSON, Miss. — Beginning today, appointments for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine are now available at all county health department clinics for those who qualify.
Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.
Booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.
You can get a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine if you are:
- Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer, AND
- It’s been at least 6 months since your last shot of Pfizer.
AND you fall into one of the following categories:
- Adults aged 65 years and older, OR
- Long-term care facility residents, OR
- Adults aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions (see https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters), OR
- Adults aged 18 and older in certain occupations that increase their risk of exposure (see https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters).
Third or additional shots of Pfizer and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems are also available at county health departments.
Please note: COVID-19 vaccines are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/search to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters.
MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments.
Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.
