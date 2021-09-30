Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,589 in the last 365 days.

Questex Announces the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Winners

The Virtual Digital Pharma East Conference Takes Place October 5-8, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Questex announced the winners of the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma, honoring leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community. The program was held in conjunction with the Digital Pharma East Conference.

The competition showcased the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Trophies were presented to winners in 13 categories. All of the winners found new ways to communicate and produce innovative campaigns. They were chosen by a panel of expert and independent judges.

“In the hundreds of submissions that we received for this year’s awards, it was clear that the industry has stepped up to the challenges and been able to pivot where needed and continue to produce powerful, inspiring, persuasive and educational work for audiences this past year,” commented Rebecca Willumson, Vice President and Publisher of Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare. “The winners should be very proud of their achievements.”

The 2021 winners:

COVID-19 Pandemic-related Campaign

  • Wear A Mask NY
    Chimney Group

Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media
Sponsored by DeepIntent

  • Expression Days
    Havas Life Medicom

Innovation Challenge

  • The Facial Anatomy Application
    MedTrix Healthcare Communication Services Pvt Ltd

Medical Conference or Event Marketing

  • A Mystery to Me Premiere
    argenx and closerlook

Multicultural Campaign

  • A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
    Real Chemistry & BCAC

New Brand Launch
Sponsored by DrFirst

  • IMVEXXY | Long May She Reign
    TherapeuticsMD & McCann New York

Online Video or Film

  • A Mystery to Me
    argenx and closerlook

Pharma TV

  • No Time To Wait
    Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Carat & iProspect, Havas Media, Heartbeat, Publicis North America, Real Chemistry

Print for Consumer

  • RESTASIS® New Patient Starter Kit
    Xavier Creative House and Allergan, AbbVie Company

Professional Marketing
Sponsored by Doximity

  • Neuropathy Reality Experience
    Proximyl Health

Public Relations Campaign

  • A Love Letter to Black America from America’s Black Doctors and Nurses
    Real Chemistry & BCAC

Social Media for Consumer

  • Pfizer and the Historic Biopharma Industry Pledge to #StandWithScience on Coronavirus Vaccines
    Real Chemistry

Website for Consumer

  • MG United
    argenx and closerlook

The awards event was sponsored by Pandora, DeepIntent, DrFirst and Doximity. 

Fierce Pharma will present a virtual Digital Pharma East event for the pharma marketing and advertising community October 5-8, 2021. Experience Digital Pharma East virtually from your home, office or anywhere. View the agenda here. To register to attend, click here.

For Fierce Pharma Marketing sponsorship opportunities contact: 

Andy Walker  Dor Peled  Shauna Greg 
awalker@questex.com dpeled@questex.com  sgreig@questex.com 

About Questex
Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Jennifer Woods
Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events
jwoods@questex.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Questex Announces the 2021 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Winners

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.