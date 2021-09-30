Gov. Wolf: Leading Transportation Equipment Manufacturer Creates and Retains Over 600 Jobs in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced that Great Dane, LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-performance commercial transportation equipment, will expand its existing trailer manufacturing operations in Elysburg at its Ralpho Township, Northumberland County site. Great Dane will invest over $3.5 million into the expansion, retaining over 420 jobs at the company’s additional three Pennsylvania locations in Turbotville Borough, Northumberland County, Rapho Township, Lancaster County, and Philadelphia City, and creating over 200 new, full-time jobs at the Ralpho Township, Northumberland County facility.

“We are pleased to support Great Dane as they continue to grow in Pennsylvania, invest in our communities throughout the commonwealth, and now bring hundreds of new manufacturing jobs to Northumberland County to support increased production capabilities,” said Gov. Wolf. “This expansion project is a testament to our state’s strong business climate and only further contributes to our reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse.”

Great Dane will expand its existing trailer manufacturing operations in Ralpho Township with the expansion driven by a significant increase in demand for the company’s products, requiring a second production shift. The expansion of the Elysburg facility will allow for increased production capacity, meeting the growing needs of the goods mobility industry, which has accelerated at a rapid pace due to the e-commerce boom. The increase in production will also require an increased need for storage space. The main focus of the project is the expansion of the company’s trailer parking capacity through the acquisition of a neighboring property.

“As a transportation industry leader, Great Dane is committed to investing in its workforce, and the communities we call home,” shared Axel Gros, VP of Manufacturing for Great Dane. “We are proud to create more jobs in Pennsylvania, while meeting the growing needs of American industries.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $260,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $180,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers. The company has committed to investing over $3.5 million into the project and creating over 200 new jobs over the next three years.

Great Dane was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional corporate offices in Savannah, Georgia. The company operates 11 manufacturing plants throughout the country and is the leading manufacturer of high-performance commercial transportation equipment, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, as well as steel, aluminum, and combo open deck trailers.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

