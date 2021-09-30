DNREC Issues Two Authorizations to Diamond State Port Corporation for New Shipping Container Facility

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued two state authorizations to the Diamond State Port Corporation (DSPC) toward its redevelopment of the former Chemours Edgemoor industrial site as a shipping container facility. DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin signed an order today approving a subaqueous lands permit, and a federal consistency certification.

The plant site, located at 4600 Hay Road, Edgemoor, was sold by Chemours to the DSPC in 2017. The plant was demolished by Chemours prior to the sale, and all applicable DNREC permits were transferred to the DSPC.

DNREC held a public hearing Sept. 29, 2020, to assure both efficiency and transparency, and to ensure the public was afforded opportunity to provide meaningful comment on the proposed project. More than 50 members attended the virtual hearing and DNREC acknowledged the high interest in the project by extending the public comment period through Dec. 1, 2020. DNREC received nearly 200 public comments.

The subaqueous lands permit issued today by the DNREC Division of Water authorizes DSPC to build a 112-foot wide by 2,600-foot long wharf, dredge the berth and access channel to a depth of 45 feet below mean low water, and install 3,200 feet of bulkhead along the shoreline.

The second authorization, a federal consistency certification required from the DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, concurs that the activities associated with the proposed project complies with the enforceable policies of the DNREC Coastal Management Program.

Both DNREC authorizations require compensatory mitigation, including to offset the filling of some subaqueous lands belonging to the state as part of the construction of the proposed container port. The mitigation required includes:

Constructing over an acre of intertidal wetland habitat along the Delaware River

Funding an Environmental DNA Fisheries Monitoring Program for the state

Creating new public access at Fox Point State Park to the natural resources of the Delaware River

The DNREC Secretary’s Order entailing approval of both applications concludes that the DSPC has adequately demonstrated compliance with all requirements of the statutes and regulations, has submitted the requisite Compensatory Mitigation Plan required for the filling of 5.5 acres of subaqueous lands of the state of Delaware related to the proposed construction associated with this project, and is continuing to work with the Department to assure that all commitments and ongoing compliance requirements are met.

The Department has concluded that the permit and certifications issued today are appropriately conditioned to ensure continued protection of public health and the environment.

