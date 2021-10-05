Synkriom Inc. Announces Veteran Diversity & Inclusion Program

PISCATAWAY, NJ, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synkriom proudly supports U.S. military veterans and their families. We value the strengths, integrity, education, skills, and dedication these individuals offer our company and the community. Military skills and expertise can be an invaluable addition to any organization. We also recognize the leadership and character that veterans and their family members bring to the workforce.

Synkriom is committed to helping and hiring veterans through our upcoming Hire Vets Challenge Program. We are offering a challenge to all companies to support Veterans & their Family members by directly engaging them in training and staffing programs. Synkriom will lead the way and partner with you directly to ensure each engagement is successful. Will you take the challenge?

Many organizations like Synkriom have developed a Challenge Coin to commemorate supporting our troops. This is a small coin or medallion (usually military) bearing an organizations’ insignia or emblem and carried by the organization’s members. Traditionally, they are given to prove membership when challenged and to enhance morale. In addition, they are collected by service members. In practice, challenge coins are normally presented by unit commanders in recognition of special achievements by a member of the unit. They are also exchanged in recognition of visits to an organization.

Synkriom is excited about launching this program and looks forward to providing career opportunities - to these proud Military Veterans and their families.

Synkriom is a top provider of - IT, Professional staffing, and Project Services throughout the US and abroad. - Synkriom is committed to long-term client partnerships by creating value across a wide range of processes with far reaching impact on client business models and ROI.

Synkriom’s Veteran’s program exemplifies our dedication to Diversity & Inclusion.