Portalheads NFT Launches Public Sale on Fantom

Portalheads NFT sale launched on Fantom Opera network today at 4:00 UTC and is minting live at https://portalheads.io. 25% of the supply had already been sold within the first hour.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portalheads is the new NFT on the Fantom blockchain. A 10,000 strong group of nomadic misfits, teleporting their way to Fantom! Brought to you from the minds of Modern People, an ambitious creative collective looking to push the boundaries of art and technology.





Following the incredible boom in the NFT space, Portalheads is a first of its kind project coming to Fantom. With an art-first approach, the Modern People have been messaging their approach on recent AMAs with FTM Alerts, COMA, and FTM NFT Degens:

“We have an art-first approach that provides long term utility, and long-game investment for our collectors” said Sytron, one of the collective’s founders.

Portalheads represents a watershed moment for Fantom. Taking advantage of the network’s negligible gas fees, fast network, the project seeks to bring Fantom’s recent competition in the NFT space to a new level.

With an innovative 1% royalty share for original minters, full commercial rights given to owners, MOPA, a Portalhead digital gallery of derivatives from the community, and a future grant program that will build other art projects the collective believes in, Portalheads have been in the spotlight for the past few weeks.

More details can be found at: https://portalheads.io



Toby Kurtzz

Email: TobyKurtzz@gmail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Portalheads

Discord: TobyKurtzz #5864