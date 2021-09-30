Governor Abbott, TDEM Open COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Center In Burnet

September 30, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with local officials, will open a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Burnet. The facility opens to the public tomorrow and has been provided with monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 with a doctor’s referral. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient. Local partners include Burnet County, Baylor Scott & White Health Hill Country and the City of Burnet. “Opening this Regional Infusion Center in the Hill Country marks yet another tool the State of Texas is using to ensure access to this free and effective treatment," said Governor Abbott. "We will continue to work with local partners across the state to expand the availability of therapeutics for Texans who test positive for COVID-19." “Burnet County is excited that Governor Abbott has heard our request and is providing the resources necessary to treat our affected citizens as well as others from surrounding counties,” said Burnet County Judge James Oakley. “This life saving treatment will serve many rural Texans. I applaud Governor Abbott’s continued leadership throughout this unprecedented pandemic.” Governor Abbott, TDEM, and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have established and expanded antibody infusion centers in communities across the state over the past several months. COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient's condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These facilities also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients. The State deployed similar measures beginning in November 2020 to communities across Texas. The treatment is free and available to Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a referral from a doctor. Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider. State-sponsored infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more in the planning stages: • Amarillo (TDEM) • Austin (DSHS) • Beaumont (TDEM) • Burnet (TDEM) • College Station (TDEM) • Corpus Christi (DSHS) • Edinburg (TDEM) • Fort Worth (DSHS) • Harlingen (TDEM) • Houston (DSHS) • Laredo (DSHS) • Livingston (TDEM) • Lubbock (TDEM) • McKinney (TDEM) • Nacogdoches (TDEM) • Nash (TDEM) • Odessa (TDEM) • San Antonio (DSHS) • Seguin (TDEM) • Tyler (TDEM) • The Woodlands (DSHS) • Victoria (TDEM) • Waco (TDEM) These state-sponsored infusion centers are in addition to the infusion treatment centers provided by more than 200 private health providers across the state.