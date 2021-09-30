Life Guard Imaging/ Saving Lives Through Early Detection
Complimentary Heart and Chest Scan in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Like with every form of cancer, early detection is what it is all about. I urge everyone to learn the facts about this condition. It can be prevented with testing, and it can be beaten if caught early”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVING LIVES THROUGH EARLY DETECTION
— Rod Stewart
Tampa, FL, 9/30/2021- According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US. Every 36 seconds someone will die from cardiovascular disease. More than two hundred and thirty thousand people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year. Many of these diseases can be caught early, giving the person a chance to survive. Using our computed tomography scans with low dose radiation exposure we offer preventative body scans for our patients. The images are sent to our Board-Certified Medical Doctor of Radiology who will evaluate them for hundreds of different varietal forms of cancer. These results, along with the calcium score we provide, are saving lives every day.
At Life Guard Imaging, it’s all about early detection. The sooner a patient gets our body scan, the better our chances of capturing something early. Our patients scan annually and if anything changes, they’ll know and can take the steps necessary to treat the disease. We provide peace of mind – the peace of mind that only comes through early detection. Since arriving in Tampa, the interest in our life-saving measures has been astounding. More and more people are realizing the importance of taking their health into their own hands. By being proactive they’re finding out about diseases that have been silently developing within their body long before the first symptoms occur.
Our mission at Life Guard Imaging is to help save as many lives as possible while helping our patients look towards a proactive future for their health initiatives. We are located at 3001 N Rocky Point Dr. E Suite 185, Tampa, FL 33607.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, for the month of October 2021 Life Guard Imaging will be offering complimentary Heart and Chest Scans.
LIMITED NUMBER OF APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE FOR THESE COMPLIMENTARY SCANS.
If you would like more information about what we provide to our patients, call us today at (813) 524-1010 or email desiree@lifeguardimaging.com.
