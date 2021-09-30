Smart ERP Solutions to Host Webinar on Robotics Process Automation (RPA)

Submit Release
SmartERP will host a complimentary webinar focused on how organizations can gain operational efficiency in Finance through RPA.

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP), an Oracle Partner, announced they will host a complimentary webinar, The Fully Automated Enterprise – Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The webinar will be Thursday, October 7, 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST. Interested parties can register here. A recording and slide presentation will be made available to all registrants. A live question and answer session will be available to all registrants following the presentation.

In this webinar, attendees will learn how to:
• Utilize RPA to transform your organization
• Fix broken manual processes
• Integrate RPA with your Finance applications
• Easily scale large and often changing logic systems
• Perform a vast array of key essential tasks; quickly and precisely
• Use RPA with AI to augment tasks that need human intelligence

Automating business processes in Finance is now considered a business imperative. On average, 55% of work activities can be automated using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology. RPA enables organizations to power people and automates business operations by leveraging this game-changing technology.

RPA has become one of the most popular choices for improving operational efficiency with tactical automation. 59% of Finance & Accounting leaders believe RPA will make their business more competitive over the next two years.

About SmartERP
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP has extensive RPA expertise and a deep understanding of executing diverse RPA client initiatives. SmartERP works with clients to evaluate the complexity of their organization to determine the best fit that will meet the goals and objectives of each organization. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization's staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of PeopleSoft, EBS and JDE applications. SmartERP has solutions and services practices across multiple industries, including Public Sector, Financials, Recruiting, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction, and many more.

Dave Reik
Smart ERP Solutions
+1 925-279-0200
dave.reik@smarterp.com

