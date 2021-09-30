African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

The African Union (https://AU.int/) has announced a partnership with the APO Group (https://APO-opa.com/), the leading pan-African communications agency and press release distribution service, to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai, to be held from October 2021 to March 2022.

Watch the video: https://bit.ly/3ohVAYd

“We have invited APO Group to become our Official Strategic Public Relations Partner to showcase Africa’s vast potential at Expo 2020 Dubai, this partnership is key to our fulfilling our objectives to exhibit the continent as this is the for the first time in the 170-year history of World Expos, every country in Africa will participate with its own pavilions,” said Dr. Madueke, Levi Uche, Head of the African Union (AU) Strategic Partnerships Office & Commissioner General for AU’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai,

“Through our AU Pavilion (https://bit.ly/3ikEAwE) we will tell the world about how secure place to do business in Africa with guaranteed return on investment. We will tell the world about the assets and opportunities that exist in Africa. We will tell the world how we have positioned Africa to promote green growth and industrialization aimed at changing our prospects from a continent known for its abundant natural resources to a continent that trades with the world, trades amongst itself and engages the world in profitable business, mutual beneficial alliances and win-win partnerships” Dr Madueke added

The Expo 2020 Dubai 2020 (https://Expo2020Dubai.com) is a vast, global event connecting governments, private sector, civil society, international organizations, and the general public to celebrate new ideas, promote progress and foster cooperation. For Africa, it is an opportunity to show the world its true colours – including its innovations, business opportunities and incredible art, culture, heritage and natural beauty.

Africa is predicted to account for one third of the global population by 2100, and Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to open up new markets, offering an unrivalled opportunity for African countries to reach international audiences, seek investments and forge new partnerships that will reinvigorate their economies.

“At APO Group, we truly believe it is our responsibility to challenge the negative narrative about Africa on the world stage,” said APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com). “It is in our DNA, and it influences all the work that we do. The African Union Commission has asked us to help them make the most of the extraordinary opportunity Expo 2020 Dubai represents for all Africans. For me, and for every single member of the APO Group family, it is an honour and a privilege to answer their call.”

Game-changing partnerships with globally renowned organizations like Bloomberg and Getty Images, alongside the pioneering work delivered by APO Group’s Public Relations division, are increasingly showing international audiences that Africa is open for business and ready for the world stage.

To find out more about the African Union participation at the Expo Dubai 2020, please visit: http://AfricaExpo2020Dubai.au.int

