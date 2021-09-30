African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/oRXjBHDYgME

The African Union has announced a partnership with the APO Group, the leading pan-African communications agency and press release distribution service, to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai, to be held from October 2021 to March 2022.

Read the full press release: https://bit.ly/3mhgdRL