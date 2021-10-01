Florida State Parks Specialty Plate Now Available for Preorder
Revenue collected will help preserve, protect, sustain and grow Florida’s award-winning state park system for years to comeTALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vouchers for presales of Florida State Parks’ new specialty license plate went on sale today. Revenue collected annually from sales of the plate will benefit the Florida State Parks Foundation’s efforts to preserve, protect, sustain and grow Florida’s award-winning state park system for years to come.
The Florida Legislature passed a bill to create the Florida State Parks specialty license plate earlier this year, but 3,000 presale vouchers must be sold before it can go into production. Once 3,000 preorders are sold, the Florida State Parks specialty plate will go into production and begin distribution to tag agencies, statewide. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FDHSMV) will notify voucher holders how to redeem their voucher and pick up their plate.
Vouchers costs $33 each, with $25 from each sale directly benefiting the Foundation. The $25 annual specialty license plate fee is tax deductible.
The Indian River County Tax Collector’s office, through a partnership with the Florida State Parks Foundation, is handling online voucher requests for all Florida residents. You can also request a voucher in person by visiting your local county’s Tax Collector’s office or tag agency.
Those wishing to purchase a Florida State Parks specialty license plate must have a Florida Driver’s License or Official Florida Identification Card and the name of the vehicle owner must match the name on the voucher. Vouchers should be received about two weeks after submitting the request and payment.
The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.
The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.
