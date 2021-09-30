Alpha Mannosidosis Market Overview Shows A Single Company Owning Almost 90% Share As Per The Business Research Company's Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global alpha mannosidosis market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to -2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the alpha mannosidosis market, the market is supported by high investments, government initiatives for infrastructure development and research, and an increase in disposable incomes.



The global alpha mannosidosis market is expected to grow from $7.50 million in 2020 to $8.89 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth is mainly due to increasing prevalence of alpha mannosidosis, use of orphan drugs, fee reductions and tax credits, increasing investment in the rare disease treatment and advancements in treatment drugs. The alpha mannosidosis market is expected to reach $17.91 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.1%.

The global alpha mannosidosis market is highly concentrated, with only a few players in the market. One company in the market made up to 89.20% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Nuo Therapeutics, and Zymenex.

North America is the largest region in the alpha mannosidosis market. It is followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the alpha mannosidosis market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 38.1% and 14.0% respectively during 2025-2030.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2021 - By Therapy Type (Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplantation (PBSCT), Gene Therapy), By Indication (Type I, Type II, Type III), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major alpha mannosidosis companies, alpha mannosidosis market share by company, alpha mannosidosis manufacturers, alpha mannosidosis market size, and alpha mannosidosis market forecasts. The report also covers the global alpha mannosidosis market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Alpha Mannosidosis Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4093&type=smp

Alpha-mannosidosis is a rare genetic inherited condition caused by mutations of the MAN2B1 gene that affects the organs and tissues of the person suffering from the disease. It is characterized by intellectual disability, hearing loss, ataxia, skeletal abnormalities, and coarse facial features. The treatment therapy for this condition focuses on detecting and preventing polysaccharide accumulations within mutant cells, which can cause harm to tissue, organs, and eventually death. Polysaccharides are defined as larger molecules composed of several linked sugar molecules.

The alpha mannosidosis market consists of sales of therapies for alpha mannosidosis by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide treatment for alpha mannosidosis. Alpha-mannosidosis (α-mannosidosis) is a rare lysosomal storage disorder with an autosomal recessive inheritance caused by mutations in the gene encoding for the lysosomal α-d-mannosidase. Lysosomes are particles bound in membranes within cells that function as the primary digestive units. Key therapies in the treatment of alpha mannosidosis include enzyme replacement therapy and bone marrow transplants.

The global alpha mannosidosis market is segmented by therapy type into bone marrow transplant (BMT), enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), peripheral blood stem cell transplantation (PBSCT), gene therapy, by indication into Type I, Type II, Type III, and by end-user into hospitals, specialty clinics.

The top opportunities in the alpha mannosidosis market segmented by therapy type will arise in the others segment, which will gain $26.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the alpha mannosidosis market segmented by indication will arise in type III segment, which will gain $28.9 million of global annual sales by 2025, and segmented by end-user will arise in hospitals segment, which will gain $49.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The alpha mannosidosis market size will gain the most in the USA at $30.7 million.

Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide alpha mannosidosis market overviews, alpha mannosidosis market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, alpha mannosidosis market segments and geographies, alpha mannosidosis market trends, alpha mannosidosis market drivers, alpha mannosidosis market restraints, alpha mannosidosis market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy), By Application (Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cancer Care Centers, Wound Care Centers), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market - By Therapeutic Mechanism (Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors, Lymphocyte Modulators, Interleukin Inhibitors, GPCR (insulin, growth hormone, parathyroid hormone) Modulators, Immunostimulants, Others), By Disease (Diabetes, Arthritis & Chron`s Disease, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Other Autoimmune Diseases, Others Diseases), By Molecule Type (Vaccines, Proteins & Peptides, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/