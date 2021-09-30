Athena and Bay View Farms – Success with Athena

Athena, a vertically integrated formulator, manufacturer of liquid and dry fertilizer blends designed for commercial cultivators uses top-tier facility advisor service to implement the Athena program at Bay View Farms, a California licensed medicinal producer of cannabis in Southern California.

Athena offers a complete Facility Advisor service designed to help their extensive commercial grower network succeed while using the Athena Program. They aligned their Southern California Facility Advisor, JJ Crossan with the Bay View Farms team to implement facility SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) throughout their six greenhouses that house 22,410 sqft of canopy. Upon evaluation, Crossan and Bay View Farms were able to find parts of the business that were operating at too high of cost, including their nutrient line being used at the time. From there, the switch was made to the Athena nutrient program and SOPs were streamlined.



The Athena program, which cost 45% less than their previous nutrient line, allowed Bay View Farms to make huge advances in their greenhouses and program where they had to cut corners before. Some of these advances included:

Being able to purchase better genetics.

Purchase Grow Glide rolling benches allowing proper aisles to work in from 18" aisles to 5ft aisles

2 gallon Riococo expandable pots to cut harvest time down from three days to six hours due to proper aisle spacing

Using Athena Cleanse on the wet wall causing no more buildup leading to clean, cold air coming out of the entire wall for 100% efficiency

Proper fans for air circulation in all houses

Construction of two dry rooms,

Downsize from eight reservoirs to four with minimal maintenance; just a simple rinse inbetween rounds

THC percentage increase from 20% to 31% on the first run

Construction of a Luxx Lighting Clone LED room

Phase 2 of their construction

“As farmers we are optimists by trade. Having a nutrient line that is this balanced and simple helps give us the confidence to grow on a large scale without worrying about plant nutrition. We’re in 2gal open top bags and we have been running a 2.5EC in veg from transplant till flip, and 3.0EC day 1 in bloom till flush. Hands down one of the easiest lines I’ve ever used, and the plants love it! Clean, clean, and did I mention clean.” Stated Dan Deiling, Head of Cultivation at Bay View Farms.

Athena Products will continue to do what’s best for the grower. By helping to create success, in facilities around the world.

About Athena

Athena exists to support the modern grower, no matter the scale. Our core principle is to formulate products that improve quality, reduce costs and drive consistency. Athena was born in the grow rooms of Los Angeles, California, where we are always in pursuit of the perfect run. As the weight of being a cultivator increases, we exist to make the complex simple.

Athena is not a nutrient line; it is a program. Always in pursuit of the perfect run.

www.athenaproducts.com

