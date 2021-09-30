NFM Lending opens new branch in Bellevue, WA

Everyone at the company is deeply committed to helping our clients achieve their goals. Not every mortgage company is like that, and it is an amazing thing to be a part of.

/EIN News/ -- Linthicum Heights, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Bellevue, WA. The branch is located at 10900 N.E. 4th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004 and will be led by Branch Manager, Trevor Bennett. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s need.

“Our mission is to take great care of our clients, and we were looking for a company that is as dedicated to that mantra as we are,” said Bennett. “NFM is a well-established, mid-sized company that uses technology that is designed to make the home loan process great for the consumer. Everyone at the company is deeply committed to helping our clients achieve their goals. Not every mortgage company is like that, and it is an amazing thing to be a part of.”

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

“Anyone who knows Trevor can attest that he’s a ‘student of the game’,” said Greg Sher, Chief Business Development Officer. “He carries himself with a level of professionalism that makes everyone around him better. We’re honored to have him here at NFM.”

Bennett is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

For more information, please contact:

Trevor Bennett

Branch Manager

NMLS# 317162

425-318-1483

tbennett@nfmlending.com

www.nfmlending.com/tbennett

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

