Cricket NFT Platform Rario Forms Partnership with Abu Dhabi T10

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, IN, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricket-based NFT platform Rario today announced a new partnership with the Abu Dhabi T10. This is Rario’s third partnership agreement of its kind, having already associated with the Hero Caribbean Premier League and the Lanka Premier League as official partners. The Abu Dhabi T10 is scheduled to be held from 19th November to 4th December, 2021.

“The Abu Dhabi T10 has continually taken a proactive approach in adopting distinctive measures to drive growing audiences each year. With this objective in mind, it gives us immense pleasure to associate with a partner like Rario, who have re-imagined the ways in which fans can connect with the game. The Rario platform presents an outlet for ADT10 to create a unique digital experience for our audience for the upcoming season,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, owner of the Abu Dhabi T10 and member of the Emirates Cricket Board.

The Abu Dhabi T10 is the world’s only 10-over cricket tournament officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). It brings together over 120 of world cricket’s biggest names to compete in the game’s fastest and most action-packed format. Coming back for a fifth edition of the, two-time winners and current champions Northern Warriors will be looking to defend their crown against the rest of the field, which includes the Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Maratha Arabians, Pune Devils, Qalandars and Team Abu Dhabi.

Rario Co-Founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said, “The action intensive nature of the Abu Dhabi T10 has a propensity to create some jaw dropping moments, as we have seen over the previous editions of the tournament. This creates a fantastic space for Rario to come in and immortalise these moments for cricket enthusiasts, who will have a chance for the first time ever to own them as limited edition digital collectibles. We are thrilled to associate with an exciting partner like the Abu Dhabi T10, who shares our modern fan-oriented vision for the game of cricket.”

About Rario

World’s first Officially Licensed Cricket NFT Platform

Rario is a digital collectible platform for cricket fans to collect and trade officially licensed cricket moments on the blockchain, represented as a non-fungible token (NFT). Having Polygon Studios and Animoca as partners, Rario is built on the Polygon Network by a top-notch team of Indian founders and is backed by reputed investors such as Kingsway Capital and Presight Capital. Rario enables fans to engage as a community and invest in tangible sporting moments. It gives the fan the opportunity to ‘own’ a piece of sport history.

Rario has already officially partnered with several international cricket leagues and renowned internationally acclaimed cricket talent that will facilitate in creating a cricketing eco-system for engaging cricket fans around the world.

About Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) is home to the thrilling Abu Dhabi T10 series - the world’s only 10-over cricket tournament officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). It brings together over 120 of world cricket’s biggest names to compete in the game’s fastest format.

With the support of the Abu Dhabi Government and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADC and Ten Sports Management (TSM) have consistently grown the series and won worldwide acclaim for mounting a successful season in Jan/Feb 2021 despite challenging conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was safely delivered against a background of strict COVID prevention protocols and gained a global TV audience and praise as a world class event.

The fifth edition of this highly popular cricket spectacular will be held over 15 days from November 19 - December 4, 2021 taking in the UAE’s 50th National Day weekend. Past Abu Dhabi T10 champions include the Kerala Kings, Maratha Arabians and Northern Warrior who have twice taken the title.

