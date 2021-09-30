Mark Forster Joins AirSage as CEO
Mark Forster joins AirSage with successful entrepreneurial experience in building and scaling data, tech and digital media companies in the US, Europe and SEA.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirSage®, the pioneer in geolocation intelligence and analytics for more than a decade, announced today that Mark E. Forster will serve as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mark joins AirSage with successful entrepreneurial experience in building and running data, technology and digital media companies. He has managed and co-founded multiple companies in the US, Europe and Southeast Asia.
“We’re pleased to have Mark join AirSage. His strong product and client focus is driving us to the next generation of geolocation intelligence solutions. And his ambition to work out partnerships and to extend our international footprint makes him a natural fit,” said Gregory Swayne, Chairman of AirSage.
Mark has been in the industry for 20 years, constantly driving the leading edge of product and technology. He is the founder of GeoCTRL, a European geolocation intelligence provider, serving the financial, real-estate, digital-out-of-home and retail industries. Previously he founded Adello, which runs a patented Artificial Intelligence Solution for Mobile Advertising, as well as OnEmotion, a mobile application technology company (exit to GMBN.SWX in 2008) and served as Managing Director mobile messaging provider MINICK (exit to SCM.SWX in 2006).
“Location data is experiencing tremendous demand, further accelerated by the changes in behavioral patterns pre-/post-pandemic. I am thrilled to join AirSage and their clients on this journey. This industry compares to the mobile industry in early 2000. The best time lies ahead of us. And AirSage today has what it takes to deliver the industry’s best solutions for transportation/smart cities and hospitality/retail. We are working closely with clients to leverage the benefits of geolocation data for today’s changing world and for the next decade.”
