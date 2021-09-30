Submit Release
Kenya-UK Health Care Workforce Collaboration to facilitate capacity building for Kenyan Nurses

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache is currently in London, United Kingdom to initiate implementation of the Kenya-UK Health Workforce Collaboration. The PS is in the company of Officials from the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Council of Governors  and the Nursing Council of Kenya.

This is a follow-up meeting for the Bilateral Agreement between Kenya and the United Kingdom on collaboration on Health Care Workforce signed on 29th July 2021. The purpose of the visit is to discuss key issues including terms, conditions and welfare of Kenyan migrant workers; sourcing job opportunities in UK; facilitating migration of successful candidates among others.

The visit is also meant to explore ways of strengthen the health system back in the country to make Kenya have global standards in training and patient care in addition to addressing unemployment for our nurses.

During the visit the team will have discussions with implementing agencies including the UK Department of Health and Social Care, National Health Service, Nursing and Midwifery Council, Oxford Hospital Foundation Trust and the University of Manchester and Christie Foundation Hospital.

Kenya is set to send the first cohort of Nurses to the UK in October 2021.

