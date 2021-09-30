Global Mobile Backhaul and Fronthaul Market Size 2021 with a CAGR of 18.7%, Research by Current Growth Opportunities, Future Business Scenario, Latest Trends, Sales Revenue, Challenges, Top Players and Forecast 2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market” Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market.

Scope of the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Report:

Mobile Fronthaul:

The mobile front end interfacing part of the cellular network is known as mobile fronthaul. It consists of Base Station or NB towers equipped with RRHs (Remote Radio Head) referred as small cells.



Mobile Backhaul:

The back end part of cellular network which connects fronthaul with voice/data circuits is known as Mobile backhaul. It houses COs (Central Offices) and BBUs (Baseband Units) as well as IP MPLS network along with IP routers.



• The mobile fronthaul and mobile backhaul are connected using optical fiber which transfer information at the rate of 10 Gbps.

• With advancement in multi-antenna array technologies, DU housing 128 antenna elements (64 transmitters and 64 receivers) can communicate with CU of backhaul at the speed of about 320 Gpbs as defined in CPRI standard.

Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul key players include Cisco, Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent), Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Broadcom, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 65%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 20%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Mobile Backhaul is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Telecommunications, followed by Networking.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market

The global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market size is projected to reach US$ 56340 million by 2027, from US$ 15460 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market include: The research covers the current Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Cisco

Nokia Networks(Alcatel-Lucent)

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Broadcom

Ciena

Fujitsu

Infinera

Omnitron Systems

ZTE

LS Networks

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Mobile Backhaul

Mobile Fronthaul

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Telecommunications

Networking

Government

Enterprises

Other

The Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul business, the date to enter into the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market, Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

