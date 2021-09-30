Membrane Pump Market Size Worth USD 4.77 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The growth of the market for Membrane Pump is driven by the Enhanced demand for Membrane Pumps in the Chemical IndustryNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Membrane Pump Market is forecast to grow from USD 3.38 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.77 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.44%, during the forecast period. Enhanced demand for Membrane Pumps in the Chemical Industry is the major driving factor of the market.
Membrane pump is a type of displacement pump that uses a sequence of actions of membrane and valves to pump fluid. The penetration of membrane pumps market has also increased the need for industry effluents disposal in a safe way. They are mostly used as metering pumps in the water treatment industry and as vacuum pumps in process operations of several industries like chemical, pharmaceuticals and food & beverages. Other applications include dewatering, filter press, spraying & cleaning.
The report offers an extensive database for technological developments and product advancements and insights into growth rate and market value. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of market in terms of market size, market share, market value, revenue growth, and overall industry overview. The study also offers a comprehensive outlook for the driving and restraining factors along with micro and macro-economic factors expected to affect the growth of the industry.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1371
The major players in the Membrane pump market are TAPFLO AB (Sweden), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), LEWA GmbH (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Dover (US), EMEC(US), SEKO(US), SPX (US) and Pump Solutions Group (U.S.).
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Based on Release Pressure, the market is divided as up to 80 bar, 80-200 bar and above 200 bar. The up to 80 bar segment is accounted for the highest CAGR of 4.93%. This category of membrane pumps is preferred in most of the industries followed by the 80 bar to 200 bar and above 200 bar segments, respectively.
• Based on Methods, the market is segmented as Air operated and electrically operated. The electric operated pumps combine the advantages of an Air Operated Pump with the efficiency of an electric drive. It is mostly used in industries due to its high efficiency.
• Based on end user, the market is segmented as Chemical & Petrochemicals, Water & Wastewater,Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages and Oil & Gas. The demand for membrane pumps is directly linked to the development in wastewater, water & sanitation sector and chemical industries. Additionally, the focus on safe disposal of wastewater and other effluents in different industries is also expected to boost its demand. Membrane pumps in the pharmaceutical and power generation industries is estimated to grow the market during the forecast period.
• The Membrane Pump Market is segmented across five regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. APAC is forecast to dominate the market with the largest share of 37%.
Market Overview:
Power and energy industry comprises of key companies operating in fuel, petroleum, natural gas, and nuclear power markets. Constant production of energy and power is imperative for country’s economic growth. It also covers exploration and production of oil and gas reserves, oil and gas drilling, and refining industries. Power and energy sector is one of the most diversified sector across the globe. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has increased the dependency on power and energy and industries today consume large amounts of fuel making energy industry a crucial element of today’s industrial infrastructure.
Browse Complete Report "Membrane Pump Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/membrane-pump-market
For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of Release Pressure,Method, End user and region:
Release Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Up to 80 bar
80-200 bar
Above 200 bar
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Air operated
Electric operated
End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Chemical& petrochemical
Water & wastewater
Pharmaceutical
Food & beverages
Oil & Gas
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1371
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of the clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.
