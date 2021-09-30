Dunaliella Salina Market Worth $122.09 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028,” published by Meticulous Research®, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $122.9 million by 2028. Also, in terms of volume, the Dunaliella salina market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 1,691.6 tons by 2028. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for natural-source beta carotene, the rising need for natural colorants, and the increasing use of Dunaliella salina in the cosmetics industry. Moreover, increasing demand for clean-label products further supports the growth of this market. However, complexities involved in the production of Dunaliella salina are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5168

The Dunaliella salina market studied in this report is majorly segmented by end user (extraction companies, food & beverage companies, feed companies, nutraceutical & health supplement companies, pharmaceutical companies, and cosmetics companies) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on end user, the Dunaliella salina market is mainly segmented into extraction companies, food & beverage companies, feed companies, nutraceutical & health supplement companies, pharmaceutical companies, and cosmetics companies. In 2021, the extraction companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall Dunaliella salina market. Moreover, this segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for carotenoids, including beta carotene, alpha-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, and cryptoxanthin in the manufacture of food & beverage, cosmetics, animal feed, dietary supplements, and other products.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5168

Based on geography, the Dunaliella salina market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Dunaliella salina market, followed by North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributed to factors such as the presence of several local and regional players, rising government initiatives to promote the use of algae and algal ingredients in several industries, growing consumption of natural food ingredients, and rising demand for processed food products in emerging and developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Quick Buy – Dunaliella Salina Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/75679126

However, the market in Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period mainly due to the huge food & beverage industry, rising health and wellness trends, stringent government regulations against the use of synthetic colorants, growing demand for natural colorants from various end-use industries, and rising government focus on the algae industry in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global Dunaliella Salina Market are Algalimento SL (Spain), Seagrass Tech Private Limited (India), Plankton Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), Hangzhou OuQi Food co., Ltd. (China), Shaanxi Rebecca Bio-Tech Co., LTD (China), Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), IBR Ltd. (Israel), Xi’an Fengzu Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Monzón Biotech S.L. (Spain), A4F – Algafuel S.A. (Portugal), and Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd. (China), among others

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dunaliella-salina-market-5168

Scope of the Report:

Dunaliella Salina Market, by End User

Extraction Companies Food & Beverage Companies Feed Companies Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Cosmetics Companies

Dunaliella Salina Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Australia Japan India RoAPAC (Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain RoE (Rest of Europe) Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina RoLATAM (Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa Israel RoMEA (Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5168

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Microalgae Market by Distribution Channel (Consumer Channel, Business Channel), Type (Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Haematococcus Pluvialis), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/microalgae-market-5197

Spirulina Market by Distribution Channel (Consumer Channel, Business Channel), Product Type (Powder, Tablets, Capsules, Flakes, Phycocyanin Extract), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/spirulina-market-5070

Phycocyanin Market by Form (Liquid, Powder), by Grade (Food Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Reagent Grade, Analytical Grade) by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, Diagnostics and Biomedical), Geography - Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/phycocyanin-market-5126

Chlorella Market by Technology (Autotrophic {Open Pond}, Heterotrophic), by Product Type (Powder, Extract, Capsules) by Source (Chlorella Vulgaris) by Application (Nutraceutical, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed), Geography– Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chlorella-market-5162

Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients (Oleoresin, Beadlets), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products (Capsules, Tablets), Application (Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/haematococcus-pluvialis-market-5142

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/381/dunaliella-salina-market-2028

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research