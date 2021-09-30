Paybotic to Attend the 2nd Annual New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) in Atlantic City, NJ

One of the best payment processing service providers in the Northeastern U.S. will host an exhibit at the event from Oct. 2nd-3rd at the Showboat Hotel.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paybotic is honored to attend NECANN’s New Jersey Cannabis Convention to be held in Atlantic City. Paybotic Executive Brian O’Connor, VP of Partner Relations, Mahlon James, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Tom Wondra, and Co-Founder and President, Max Miller will attend the convention on behalf of the national payment processing services provider. They will operate an exhibit at table 608 near the west entrance to the attendee lounge area.

Since 2014, NECANN has developed into a hub of knowledge and resources for cannabis entrepreneurs and enthusiasts throughout the industry and northeastern United States. The expo’s objective is to foster engagement, learning, and expansion for the potential of cannabis market opportunities among business owners, investors, academics, legal activists, and medical/retail consumers.

As a regionally-concentrated convention, NECANN’s goal to highlight the needs and potential of proximal cannabis markets creates an expo that results in opportunities for success greater than what national shows offer. Paybotic looks forward to showing cannabis business owners and key decision makers in areas such as New Jersey, Maryland, and Massachusetts how its payment processing technology helps dispensaries thrive in a high-risk industry with varying demands and regulation.

The first two days of the conference will begin at 11:00 and 10:00 a.m. respectively, with each featuring several workshops and seminars that run throughout the session concerning various commercial and recreational cannabis subjects. The final day — ending at 3:00 p.m. — will commence with a series of events that specifically target those in fields such as cultivation, production, environmental sustainability, higher education, consumer behavior, tourism, social justice, and more.

Vendors, guest speakers, and potential investors are welcome to attend and participate in the 2021 New Jersey Cannabis Convention. Please visit the event website for more information on hosting an exhibit, obtaining a press pass, acquiring tickets, or becoming a NECANN sponsor.

About Paybotic

Paybotic is one of the largest payment processing solution providers for high-risk merchants in the United States. The company specializes in helping cannabis-related businesses process customer payments and maintain compliance amid evolving regulation.

As innovators in the FinTech space, products such as the Cashless ATM have been obvious solutions for Paybotic to implement across the cannabis industry. The company actively works with a variety of sizes of businesses—from single store locations to multi-state operators and even publicly-traded companies.

Cannabis business owners or decision makers with interest in one or several of Paybotic’s full suite of industry payment processing services can call 844-420-4729 for more information. Those interested can also visit the Paybotic website to speak with a live agent at https://www.paybotic.com/.