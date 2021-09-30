Scientology spoke at the United Nations Human Rights Council about Religious Discrimination in Hungary

Scientology at the United Nation Human Rights Council

On the occasion of the 48th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Scientology’s foundation MEJORA presented documentation of HR violations by Hungary.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the occasion of the 48th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Scientology’s foundation MEJORA presented two written reports and delivered two oral statements to the diplomats of the 47 countries.

The European Office of the Church of Scientology for Public Affairs and Human Rights, through its representative, informed the Council of the existing persecution and harassment in Hungary. They asked, “for the assistance of the HRC and the EU delegation on dealing with the religious persecution orchestrated by the Hungarian government against Scientology and Scientologists.”

On March 1st, 2019, the Apostolic Nuncio, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the UN in New York, stated at a conference that there are documented cases of targeted discrimination and persecution against Scientologists. The statement was made having a representative of the Hungarian government sitting side by side with the Nuncio; however, the authorities’ persecution of the Church of Scientology has continued to exist.

Because of the abovementioned, Scientology’s representative Ivan Arjona called on the HRC to investigate these abusive practices against a peaceful and indispensable religious minority and its parishioners.

In a joint written statement filed by Fundacion Mejora and CAP Freedom of Conscience (A/HRC/48/NGO/95), it was reported that “On August 30th, 2018 Mr. Fernand de Varennes (Special Rapporteur on minority issues), Mr. Joseph Cannataci (Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy) and Mr. Ahmed Shaheed (Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief) addressed the Hungarian Government in a letter1 “concerning discriminatory measures against the Church of Scientology on the basis of religious belief.”

The letter of the three honorable Special Rapporteurs concluded:

“[…] we would like to express our concern about the repeated denial and unjustified delay on the permission for the Church of Scientology to maintain its headquarters and place of worship in Budapest. We also express serious concern that the criminal investigations carried out against the Church of Scientology, which led to the seizure of several documents, including of a private nature and to restrictions on places of worship, may be incompatible with international human rights standards. Such acts constitute serious impediments to religious freedom and to the fulfillment of the rights and freedoms of religious minorities as enshrined in the applicable international human rights standards that Hungary has committed to.”

According to reports, the questions articulated in the letter by the United Nation’s officials remain unanswered until today.

The Scientology religion, founded by humanitarian and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard, continues to provide indispensable help to society while fighting human rights violations worldwide. Despite the attempts from specific people in some governments, the Church of Scientology has continued to earn the respect of scholars, governments, and international organizations as a bonafide religion with social programs that contribute to healing the eternal pandemic of our society: human rights violations, drugs, criminality, corruption, and illiteracy.

What is the Human Rights Council and its role?

The Human Rights Council (HRC or Council) is the only intergovernmental organization responding to all human rights abuses across the globe by exposing violators and demanding change. By sounding alarm bells at an early stage, the HRC can prevent oncoming human rights disasters or protracted crises from spreading. Prompt action by the Council has helped stem conflicts in countries given international condemnation voiced at the HRC and critical reporting from the Council-mandated investigation missions. The HRC’s swift actions to spotlight human rights violations have also stirred global attention and prompted the governments to remedy those situations. No one State runs the Council. Instead, the HRC is a group of 47 nations presided over by a President. With 117 of the 193 UN member States having served on the HRC, the Council’s membership reflects the UN’s diversity giving it legitimacy when speaking out on human rights violations in all countries. Council members commit themselves to uphold human rights. But, unfortunately, no country has a clean human rights sheet, and the quality of the Council’s membership influences its impacts. Governments, grassroots activists, and other HRC participants address countless issues throughout the busy Council sessions year-long; approx. 30 weeks of meetings annually.